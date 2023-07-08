Instead, Gaiman explained that this season would provide the connective tissue between the first season and that storyline in a potential third outing.

He said: "Because the hypothetical season 3 exists, there is a story that is there, and I didn't feel that we could drive straight from season 1 into that."

David Tennant (Crowley) in Good Omens season 2. Prime Video

Gaiman continued to explain how he devised the plot for this season, saying: "I knew what the stakes were, I knew what the parameters were.

"I also knew that I had David and Michael. I had the angels from plot number one. I had demons from plot number one. And with anybody that I wanted to bring back, but I didn't have room for right now, I did not have to bring them back as themselves."

Read more:

The new season will see Michael Sheen's Aziraphale and David Tennant's Crowley trying to uncover a mystery when Jon Hamm's archangel Gabriel turns up unexpectedly at the door of Aziraphale's bookshop with no memory of who he is or how he got there.

Gaiman previously revealed that both Tennant and Sheen have been sent the new season and that Tennant left him "a stunned video message about how he only planned to watch the first episode and watched the whole thing and how wonderful it was".

Get sci-fi news direct to your inbox The best sci-fi news and features this side of the Outer Rim. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Meanwhile, he said at the time that "Michael has been directing his first TV series, and I don’t think he’s had a spare five hours to watch anything yet, although I know he wants to", and that "Jon Hamm has also seen it and loves it".

You can read the full interview in the latest SFX issue, available from 12th July.

SFX

Good Omens season 2 will land on Prime Video on 28th July 2023 - try Amazon Prime Video for free for 30 days. Plus, read our guides to the best Amazon Prime series and the best movies on Amazon Prime.

Find something to watch tonight with our TV Guide and Streaming Guide, or visit our Fantasy hub for more news and features.

Take part in the Screen Test, a project from Radio Times and the Universities of Sussex and Brighton, to explore the role of television and audio in our lives.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.