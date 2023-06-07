All six episodes of the new series will be released exclusively on Prime Video on 28 th July and from the looks of the new trailer, we're in for a treat.

The release date for Good Omens season 2 is inching ever closer and now, we have a brand new trailer to send excited fans into a further tailspin.

In it, we can see how the second season goes beyond Terry Pratchett and Neil Gaiman’s international best-selling novel to explore other facets of the series – including the beloved lead's own relationship, perhaps.

Aziraphale (Michael Sheen) and Crowley (David Tennant) are back once more, apparently living easy in Soho, London. That is until the archangel Gabriel (Jon Hamm) turns up unexpectedly at the door of Aziraphale's bookshop - but it's not just a pleasant call on friends. Gabriel has no memory of who he is or how he got to the book store, prompting Aziraphale to want to solve this new mystery.

"You know what's it's like when you don't know anything at all and yet you're totally certain that everything would be better if you were just near one particular person," Gabriel says, accepting a cup of tea from Aziraphale.

But Gabriel's statement clearly hits a nerve with Aziraphale, who hurriedly says "No, not at all". That is, of course, after the trailer flashes up a scene of Aziraphale and Crowley sharing a bottle of wine by candlelight, with Aziraphale looking nervously over at Crowley after clinking their glasses together.

Could this spell romance being on the cards after all? Watch the trailer below.

The last time we saw the angel and demon leads, they were stopping the Great War and now that they have thwarted the Apocalypse, could it be the time for Aziraphale to perhaps admit to some feelings for demon Crowley?

This comes after fans have long speculated about the pair, with Michael Sheen adding fuel to swirling rumours by previously saying of the new series: "You can expect an angel and a demon. And that angel will look very much like he’s in love with that demon, I can guarantee that."

As per the synopsis for Good Omens season 2, while Aziraphale may be keen to solve the mystery of the archangel Gabriel, Crowley is a little more suspicious. It reads: "While Crowley is leery as to why the archangel has come to the bookshop, Aziraphale is keen to solve the mystery behind Gabriel’s condition.

"However, hiding the archangel from both Heaven and Hell quickly disrupts their lives in unforeseen ways. To solve this mystery and thwart Heaven and Hell in the process, the duo will need more than a miracle; they’ll need to once again rely on each other."

Returning for the second season are our leads, Sheen and Tennant, as the angel and demon duo fans have adored since season 1. Jon Hamm reprises his role as archangel Gabriel, along with Doon Mackichan as archangel Michael, and Gloria Obianyo as archangel Uriel.

Returning this season in new roles are Miranda Richardson as demon Shax, Maggie Service as Maggie and Nina Sosanya as Nina, with new characters including Liz Carr as angel Saraqael, Quelin Sepulveda as angel Muriel, and Shelley Conn as demon Beelzebub.

Good Omens season 2 will land on Prime Video on 28th July 2023 - try Amazon Prime Video for free for 30 days. Plus, read our guides to the best Amazon Prime series and the best movies on Amazon Prime.

