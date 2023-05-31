The series first debuted four years ago today on Prime Video , and to commemorate that moment, the official BBC Studios Twitter account posted images of Tennant and Sheen on set.

With only a matter of weeks until we finally get to see the second season of Good Omens , the fantasy series has just hit a major milestone - and new behind-the-scenes images have been released to mark the occassion.

In the images, they are joined by creator Neil Gaiman and director Douglas Mackinnon, while other images show Jon Hamm, Anna Maxwell Martin and more.

You can check out the full collection of images right here now.

The new season of Good Omens is set to debut on 28th July 2023, and already some of the show's stars and creatives have been hyping up what fans have in store.

Gaiman has said that Tennant has seen the new season and that he subsequently sent a "stunned video message about how he only planned to watch the first episode and watched the whole thing and how wonderful it was".

Meanwhile, Abigail Lawrie, who joins the cast for this season, has said that it was a "mad, amazing experience" filming the show.

Lawrie continued: "We shot it in Scotland and I got to work with Michael Sheen and David Tennant, obviously, who were just amazing and so lovely and so funny. A lot of the stuff that I did was funny.

"And Douglas [Mackinnon], who directs it... is just the most intelligent, fascinating man and he knows that universe so well, inside out. And so it was just amazing to work with him."

