David Tennant stars alongside Michael Sheen in the series as demon Crowley and angel Aziraphale respectively, with the anticipated second season due for release this July .

Neil Gaiman has revealed that series star David Tennant has now seen season 2 of Good Omens and has had the best reaction possible.

But what has the reaction to the series been so far? Responding on Tumblr, Gaiman was asked that very question about whether Tennant or Sheen have seen the second season and shared their thoughts.

Gaiman said: "They’ve both been sent it. I know David has seen it because he left me a stunned video message about how he only planned to watch the first episode and watched the whole thing and how wonderful it was."

He continued: "Michael has been directing his first TV series, and I don’t think he’s had a spare 5 hours to watch anything yet, although I know he wants to."

In brackets, Gaiman also added: "Jon Hamm has also seen it and loves it." Of course, Hamm stars in the series as Gabriel and is returning as the Archangel himself, news that was previously announced back in December 2021.

It's safe to say that excitement for season 2 continues to build, not least with the fact that Tennant is "stunned" by the upcoming series. Based on the novel by Gaiman and the late Terry Pratchett, the series became an overnight hit with fans urging Prime Video to make more of it – something that the streaming giant obviously excitedly conceded to.

As for what we can expect in season 2, it's all relatively hush hush at the moment but Gaiman previously confirmed on his website that "our story actually begins about five minutes before anyone had got around to saying 'Let there be Light'".

Good Omens season 2 star Abigail Lawrie has also revealed more about her time on the upcoming season, admitting: "It was such a mad, amazing experience. We shot it in Scotland and I got to work with Michael Sheen and David Tennant, obviously, who were just amazing and so lovely and so funny. A lot of the stuff that I did was funny."

She continued: "And the costumes were incredible. The sets were just vast and amazing. It was really like being immersed in a completely different universe. It was really cool."

Alongside Lawrie and the return of Tennant, Sheen and Hamm, the cast of season 2 includes returning familiar faces Maggie Service, Nina Sosanya and Liz Carr, while Peter Davison, Andi Osho and Ty Tennant are just some of the new characters for the second instalment.

Good Omens season 2 arrives on Prime Video on Friday 28th July 2023. Check out more of our Fantasy coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on tonight.

