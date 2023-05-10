The new season of the hit fantasy series starring David Tennant and Michael Sheen will officially land on the platform on 28th July 2023 , so in just over two months' time.

After years of waiting, we finally have an exact release date for Good Omens season 2 - and fans don't have to wait long until they can watch it on Prime Video .

The release date news was announced on Twitter, with the official Good Omens page posting: "And on the 10th of May, we were given a date for season 2, and it is ineffably good. Good Omens returns July 28th on Prime Video."

Alongside this, we also got a brand new picture of Tennant's Crowley and Sheen's Aziraphale together, sat in what appears to be Aziraphale's bookshop.

The date was also revealed in a fan-funded parody video which Gaiman collaborated on with superfans Hilly & Hannah Hindi of The Hillywood Show.

You can watch the full video here.

Series creator Neil Gaiman hinted that the release date for season 2 wouldn't be far away earlier this month, when he tweeted that the season would be "out this summer" and that it was all "done and dusted".

The new season arrives despite the first being based on a single novel, which Gaiman co-authored with the late Sir Terry Pratchett, and there not being a written sequel.

A book sequel was considered by Gaiman and Pratchett, to be titled The Neighbour of the Beast, but it did not come to pass. It also turns out that season 2 won't be based on this initial concept - although a third season could be.

In October 2022, Gaiman said on Twitter that the idea "would be a hypothetical season 3" and that season 2 "would be how we would get there".

The official synopsis for season 2 says that it explores "storylines that go beyond the original source material to illuminate the uncanny friendship between Aziraphale, a fussy angel and rare book dealer, and the fast-living demon Crowley".

The synopsis continues: "Having been on Earth since The Beginning, and with the Apocalypse thwarted, Aziraphale and Crowley are getting back to easy living amongst mortals in London's Soho when an unexpected messenger presents a surprising mystery."

The new season is set to be a family affair for Tennant, as amongst a host of other actors joining the cast are his son Ty Tennant and father-in-law Peter Davison.

