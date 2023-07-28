With the release of six new episodes, our hearts have been well and truly torn apart as Crowley (David Tennant) and Aziraphale (Michael Sheen) were forced to part ways. Fans have certainly been left on a cliffhanger, with many clamouring for a season 3.

But, in the meantime, RadioTimes.com caught up with producer Sarah-Kate Fenelon about that ending, which shows Crowley declaring his feelings for Aziraphale and kissing him before the pair unhappily go their separate ways in a heartbreaking split-screen scene.

She explained: "The end of episode 6 will break people's hearts and it will be, probably, what they want - but not in a way that they expect - which is the best kind of writing.

Read more:

"Also, I think Michael Sheen and David Tennant have such wonderful on-screen chemistry. This season they're in it a lot more than they were in season 1. And to bring them to a moment in time like that, without ruining it, is just very good storytelling, I think."

She added of the gut-wrenching split-screen scene: "I love Douglas [McKinnon], our director's idea to have a split screen at the end and show both of their states of mind - and you can just seen Michael Sheen's face having thoughts and it's almost like you're [reading his mind]. It's extraordinary. And the way that David Tennant, Crowley, gets into the car and he turns off A Nightingale Sang in Berkley Square, and it's just heartbreaking."

Although fans' theories about a romance between the pair were very much confirmed in season 2, Tennant recently opened up to The Radio Times Podcast about how their relationship is undefinable.

Get sci-fi news direct to your inbox The best sci-fi news and features this side of the Outer Rim. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

He said: "In terms of what exactly the relationship between Crowley and Aziraphale is, I think they both see it very differently, and they both interpret it in different ways. And they would certainly have different ways of describing it objectively.

"But I do think they help each other to understand each other, and the series is a sort of journey of them coming ever closer, through circumstance really. I'm sort of fudging the answer because I don't want to commit to anything.

More like this

"I think what's important for viewers going into series 2 is that many people have projected many things onto what that relationship is, and I don't want to second guess that by defining it. Because I may be seen to have some sort of defining knowledge of what that is. And I don't know that I do.

"So I think enjoy this wonderful creation that Neil Gaiman and Terry Pratchett, these two characters that they conjured forth and just... there's a joy to them interacting. It certainly is a joy to play, and hopefully is a joy to witness. Beyond that, define us as you will!"

Good Omens season 2 will land on Prime Video on 28th July 2023 - try Amazon Prime Video for free for 30 days. Plus, read our guides to the best Amazon Prime series and the best movies on Amazon Prime.

Find something to watch tonight with our TV Guide and Streaming Guide, or visit our Fantasy hub for more news and features.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.