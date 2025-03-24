Taking up the leading roles in the upcoming five-parter are Sheridan Smith (Cilla) and Michael Socha (Showtrial), who will star as casino workers Leanne and Matty respectively.

The synopsis for The Cage reads: "When Leanne and Matty discover they are both robbing from the safe at the inner-city casino they work in, their lives are set on a collision course; with each other, the local gangster they're stealing from, and the police."

The series will be directed by Al Mackay, who is known for his work on Without Sin and Kidnapped: The Chloe Ayling Story.

Socha has most recently been seen on our screens in Netflix's Toxic Town, but had a critically acclaimed leading role in the second season of BBC's Showtrial. Other notable roles include The Gallows Pole, Chernobyl and DI Ray.

Smith has starred in numerous productions over the years, both on the screen and on stage. She has most recently starred in The Castaways, No Return and Rosie Molloy Gives Up Everything.

On the announcement of the series, Schumacher said: "Coming back to the BBC with my second major show and being able to work with such talents as Sheridan, Michael and the teams at Element Pictures and the BBC is such an honour.

"On top of that, having a director of Al's calibre really is the cherry on the big Liverpool drama cake we're baking together.

"I'm hoping people will find it funny, dark, but most of all full of love, life and entertainment, and I can't wait for the world to see it."

Christopher Aird and Hilary Martin, Element Pictures and Fremantle executive producers, also said: "We’re excited to be producing Tony’s unique drama for the BBC. Tony writes characters from the heart that break your heart, and we’re thrilled Sheridan and Michael are going to be playing Leanne and Matty.

"The Cage is a crime show, a show about family and a love story of sorts. It is by turns funny, poignant, thrilling, and sad; we know Al Mackay will bring his love of real-world characters to tell Tony’s story with verve and energy."

The series has been commissioned by Lindsay Salt, director of BBC Drama, who said: "The Cage is character-driven, hugely entertaining and full of heart, and I’m delighted that Tony has chosen the BBC to be the home of his second series following on from the success of The Responder.

"With Sheridan Smith and Michael Socha leading the cast, Al Mackay directing and the team at Element Pictures producing, viewers are in for a treat."

The Cage will be coming to BBC One and iPlayer.

