Penned by Jack Thorne, the series follows the core cast from the 1980s through to the 2000s as their fight for the truth takes on new momentum.

Centring on some of the main mothers at the core of the case, many of the characters in the series are based on real people.

Speaking about meeting the real-life Tracey on which her Toxic Town character is based, Wood told Radio Times magazine: "It never really got into the national news, so it’s important to the real Tracey on a practical level.

"Anything that exposes an uncomfortable truth feels important to be a part of. I was in awe of her resilience. She doesn’t see herself as a hero at all, but all the other mums do. And it was liberating because, although I care how it’s received, once I knew Tracey was happy, it was 'job done'."

Similarly, Jodie Whittaker – who plays Susan McIntyre – said of meeting the real-life Susan on set that it was a "really emotional and nerve-racking" experience.

But who's who in the cast of Toxic Town? Read on to find out more about the ensemble in the Netflix series.

Toxic Town cast: Full list of characters and actors in Netflix drama

The full cast list for Toxic Town is below, but scroll on to find out more about the characters, plus where you may have seen the actors previously.

Jodie Whittaker as Susan McIntyre

Aimee Lou Wood as Tracey Taylor

Claudia Jessie as Maggie Mahon

Robert Carlyle as Sam Hagen

Brendan Coyle as Roy Thomas

Rory Kinnear as Des Collins

Stephen McMillan as Ted Jenkins

Joe Dempsie as Derek Mahon

Karla Crome as Pattie Walker

Michael Socha as Peter

Lauren Lyle as Dani Holliday

Ben Batt as Pat Miller

Matthew Durkan as Mark Taylor

Simon Harrison as Bill Martin

Jaz Singh Deol as Chief Executive

Toby Eden, Jodie Whittaker and Matthew James Hinchliffe in Toxic Town. Ben Blackall/Netflix

Who is Susan McInyre? One of the most vocal of the mothers campaigning for justice, Susan moved to Corby from Scotland aged three and has lived there since. She never paid much attention to the dirt that would sweep through the town until a journalist came knocking and she started to piece things together about how it could've impacted her son Connor's own disability.

Speaking about meeting the real-life Susan, Whittaker told Radio Times magazine: "The mums did come on set one day. It was really emotional and nerve-racking, because I knew how fiery Susan was. If she didn’t like the way I was doing it, she’d say so.

"I was very needy and asked her, 'Do I sound like you?' Because that accent mixing Corby and Glasgow is challenging! She just said, 'Yeah,' and gave me a big cuddle. After that, the narcissistic actress got her head out of her arse. This was not about me!"

Where have I seen Jodie Whittaker? Whittaker is perhaps best known as being the Thirteenth Doctor in Doctor Who, as well as her roles in Broadchurch, One Night and Time season 2. She has also narrated Tabby McTat, Ready Eddie Go! and starred in Black Mirror's The Entire History of You episode.

Jodie Whittaker and Aimee Lou Wood in Toxic Town. Netflix

Who is Tracey Taylor? Based on the real-life woman of the same name, Tracey works in Corby for one of waste management companies but lives in nearby Kettering. Her life is turned upside down after the loss of her daughter Shelby Anne, but she eventually strikes up a friendship with Susan after bonding over unlikely circumstances.

Where have I seen Aimee Lou Wood? Wood is best known for her breakout role in Netflix's Sex Education as Aimee Gibbs, which happened to be her TV debut. She has also starred in Living, Seize Them!, Daddy Issues and Alice & Jack. She is currently starring in The White Lotus season 3 and is set to feature in Film Club.

Claudia Jessie as Eloise Bridgerton in Bridgerton. Liam Daniel/Netflix

Who is Maggie Mahon? Another character based on the real-life person of the same name, Maggie is married to Derek, who works on the former steelworks site. Everyday she cleans his clothes, which are caked in dirt, but doesn't realise the impact it would all have on her pregnancy, later resulting in her son's own club foot.

Where have I seen Claudia Jessie? Jessie is best known for her role as Eloise Bridgerton in Netflix's Bridgerton, but has also starred in Line of Duty, Porters and WPC 56. She has also starred in Vanity Fair, Call the Midwife and Lovesick.

Robert Carlyle as Sam Hagen in Toxic Town. Netflix

Who is Sam Hagen? Sam works as a councillor for Corby Borough, eventually seeing first-hand how some protocols are ignored in the removal of toxic waste. He is alerted to it first by new engineer Ted and tries to use his own proximity to the council and local government to help the mothers' case.

Where have I seen Robert Carlyle? Carlyle is known for a number of notable roles, including in films like The Full Monty, Trainspotting and 28 Weeks Later. In terms of TV, he has starred in Once Upon a Time, Hamish Macbeth, COBRA and The Full Monty Disney Plus reboot series.

Brendan Coyle as Roy in Toxic Town. Ben Blackall/Netflix

Who is Roy Thomas? Based on a number of real-life people, Roy is the council leader for Corby and envisions a future full of opportunity for the former steelworks town. His plans are major but involve redeveloping old sites, something that not everyone in the council shares the enthusiasm about.

Where have I seen Brendan Coyle? Coyle is best known for his roles in Lark Rise to Candleford and Downton Abbey. He has also starred in Riches, Starlings and Finders Keepers.

Rory Kinnear as Des and Lauren Lyle as Dani in Toxic Town. Ben Blackall/Netflix

Who is Des Collins? Des is the solicitor that Susan eventually selects to represent the mothers trying to build a case. He worked in Corby one summer as a teen so has ties to the local area, which sets him apart from some of the other legal help that comes sniffing round after the news is broken in The Sunday Times.

Where have I seen Rory Kinnear? Kinnear is known for his roles in multiple James Bond films, as well as in Bank of Dave and Bank of Dave 2: The Loan Ranger, The Imitation Game and Black Mirror's The National Anthem episode. He has also starred in The Diplomat, Say Nothing, Our Flag Means Death and Penny Dreadful.

Lauren Lyle in Karen Pirie. ITV

Who is Dani Holliday? Dani is the other solicitor helping Des on the major case before them, trying her hardest to find evidence to prove a link between the airborne toxic materials and the subsequent rise in birth abnormalities.

Where have I seen Lauren Lyle? Lyle is best known for her roles in Karen Pirie and Outlander, having also starred in Vigil, Broken and Something in the Water.

Stephen McMillan as Jamie in Boiling Point. BBC/Ascendant Fox,Kevin Baker

Who is Ted Jenkins? Ted is a new employee brought in as a senior engineering technician, but his father was once one of the head honchos at the former steelworks. Working on the reclaiming of the land, Ted is immediately dumbfounded at the lack of organisation, protocol and general maladministration going on.

Where have I seen Stephen McMillan? McMillan is best known for his role as Jamie in both the Boiling Point film and its eventual BBC series. He has also starred in The North Water, Dead Shot and The Lesson.

Joe Dempsie in Toxic Town. Netflix

Who is Derek Mahon? Derek works as part of the haulage company in charge of reclaiming the former steelworks. Although his days are filled with driving lorries, he has dreams of working with the big shots in the offices.

Where have I seen Joe Dempsie? Dempsie is known for his roles in Skins as Chris Miles, in Game of Thrones as Gendry Baratheon and in Deep State as Harry Clarke. He has also starred in Get Millie Black, Showtrial and Pieces of Her.

Karla Crome as Pattie in Toxic Town. Ben Blackall/Netflix

Who is Pattie Walker? Another mother whose child is impacted by the toxic waste in the town. Pattie works in the local pub and is keen to get more mothers mobilised once Susan suggests forming a group where they can discuss their cases.

Where have I seen Karla Crome? Crome is known for her roles in Misfits, Hit & Miss and The Victim. More recently, she has starred in Am I Being Unreasonable? and Screw.

Michael Socha as Justin in Showtrial season 2. BBC / World Productions

Who is Peter? Peter is Susan's boyfriend who she has two children with, but after the birth of Connor, his feelings about their family situation change and he leaves them.

Where have I seen Michael Socha? Socha is known for his roles in Showtrial, This Is England, Being Human and Chernobyl. He has also starred in Once Upon a Time, Time, The Gallows Pole and DI Ray.

Toxic Town will stream on Netflix from Thursday 27th February. Sign up for Netflix from £5.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.

