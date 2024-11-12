Joining Wood in Film Club is Nabhaan Rizwan (Kaos), who will star as Noa, while Suranne Jones (Vigil) will play Suz, Evie’s eccentric and unconventional mother.

Adam Long (Happy Valley) also joins the cast as Evie’s boyfriend Josh, while Liv Hill (Three Girls) is Evie's sister, Izzie.

Co-creator Ralph Davis will play Dominic, Film Club’s newest member.

Aimee Lou Wood as Gemma. Fudge Park Productions/James Stack

Described as "a witty and emotional show about love and family, about whether we should follow our hearts or heads, and being in love with a friend", the new series will air on BBC Three and iPlayer next year, with filming having already kicked off in Manchester.

The synopsis for Film Club reads: "Friday night. 7pm. Film Club Week 198. Evie hasn’t left the house in six months after a 'wobble', and Film Club is her escape. A weekly chance to create a world of wonder, deck the garage out in whatever the movie calls for and spend a few uninterrupted hours with Noa - her best friend and one of the few mates who still shows up.

"But tonight, things are different. Noa’s got big news. A dream job is taking him across the other side of the country, which means that all of this is ending.

"That reality is hitting. That they’re going to be forced to consider for the first time they might be more than just friends. Neither of them are the best when it comes to emotions, but this time those emotions might be impossible to ignore."

It continues: "As if life weren’t challenging enough already, Evie is going to be navigating this amongst the eccentricity of her family home - living with her fiercely loving single mum Suz, sister Izzie, and handsome boyfriend/sometime man of the house Josh."

On the announcement of the cast, Aimee Lou Wood said: "I’m thrilled that our beloved TV series Film Club, a project that Ralph and I have been writing for the past decade, starts shooting this week.

"We couldn’t be more excited, and grateful, to the incredible team we have assembled with the BBC. To bring this to life with Nabhaan and Suranne, two exceptional actors I have always admired, is a real honour."

Of course, Wood is known for her roles in Sex Education, Daddy Issues and Seize Them!, with the actress also set to star in the upcoming third season of HBO's The White Lotus.

Commenting on the casting news, Nabhaan Rizwan said: "I'm excited, I feel relaxed and I'm ready... to parrrtaaayyy with the best of them!"

Similarly, Suranne Jones added: "I’ve loved Aimee for a while now and think she is a beautifully real, honest and brilliantly funny talent, so it was no surprise the script she and Ralph Davis have created was the same.

"It’s smart, sweet and punchy. I can’t wait to be her tiger mum... and I get to film in my home town too."

Film Club will be coming to BBC Three and iPlayer next year.

