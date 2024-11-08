We also see an awkward encounter between Josh and Esther, who has brought back a new boyfriend from her travels.

You can watch it in full below:

In addition to the trailer, the BBC has also released a series of new images from the second run, which can be seen throughout the piece.

Susan Wokoma in Cheaters. BBC

The season will launch on BBC iPlayer and BBC One on Tuesday 19th November, with all episodes immediately available on BBC iPlayer from 6am and the first episode broadcast on BBC One at 9:45pm that night.

It picks up six months after the events of the first season, and provides a glimpse into the evolving lives of Fola (Susan Wokoma), Josh (Joshua McGuire), Esther (Callie Cooke) and Zack (Jack Fox).

Jack Fox in Cheaters. BBC

A synopsis for the new run teases: "After the adrenaline of their affair, Josh and Fola’s relationship has blossomed, and now they’re closer than ever.

"But with her divorce from Zack not even finalised, Fola is keen to take things slowly – not exactly Josh's speed.

"Josh is a ball of anxiety, and he finds himself going to ridiculous lengths to 'give her some space'..."

Cheaters. BBC

It continues: "Meanwhile, with Zack quietly determined to win Fola back, and Josh’s ex-girlfriend Esther returning from her travels with a new beau in tow, the stage is set for some big decisions…

"Can a relationship that started as an affair ever transcend its messy beginnings? Cheaters takes a long hard look at love, sex, monogamy and how the heart, brain and loins are rarely on the same page."

Callie Cooke in Cheaters. BBC

The first season of the show – which was released in 2022 and consisted of 18 10-minute episodes – was well received by critics.

For those looking to catch up ahead of the new run, it is available to view in full on BBC iPlayer.

Cheaters season 2 launches on BBC One and BBC iPlayer on Tuesday 19th November.

