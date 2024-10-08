Variety has confirmed news of the cancellation.

Aurora Perrineau, who played Riddy, reacted to the news in a social media post, saying: "Well... this one hurts."

She added: "I find explaining how I'm feeling to be really difficult but I'll try. When I started auditioning for this show, I knew it was special, mainly due to the fact that Charlie Covell's scripts resonated with me in a way most things hadn't.

"I knew all of these people and I loved them all - every flaw, everything.

Aurora Perrineau as Riddy in Kaos. Netflix

"For one of the first times in my life, I have found myself really proud. I'm of course proud of everyone's work and the care they gave to this project, because, let me tell you, they left everything on the floor.

"But I've also found myself proud of me, and that is something I've struggled with."

Covell previously opened up to RadioTimes.com about their plans for the series, saying that they envisioned three seasons.

They explained: "The idea is three seasons in total. So, that's what I have kind of in my brain... I would love to do more."

As for where the plot could have gone, Covell added: "There's lots of things forming. I've got an idea of what the plot is."

Kaos is available to stream on Netflix.

Check out more of our Fantasy coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.