He expects devotion from the humans, but a shocking transgression on Olympia day combined with a new wrinkle on his forehead serve as worrying omens of a threat to his reign.

The series comes from the mind of Covell, who previously penned the Channel 4 adaptation of graphic novel The End of the F***ing World.

In light of that jaw-dropping Kaos season 1 ending, they spoke to RadioTimes.com about their plan for the series, if it is lucky enough to secure ongoing support from Netflix.

Covell explained: "The idea is three seasons in total. So, that's what I have kind of in my brain... I would love to do more."

While some showrunners have started work on future scripts prior to actually receiving an order for more episodes, Covell is holding back until they hear word from the bosses at Netflix.

That said, concepts are brewing in their mind, and there's a "clear" vision of where Kaos will ultimately lead.

Covell added: "There's lots of things forming. I've got an idea of what the plot is.

David Thewlis as Hades in Kaos. Justin Downing/Netflix

"But no, there's no script, just lots of fevered documents and stuff that only I would probably understand at this point. But the main story is clear in my head."

The Kaos cast boasts some impressive names, with Goldblum accompanied by Janet McTeer (Ozark), Nabhaan Rizwan (Juice), Killian Scott (Secret Invasion), David Thewlis (The Sandman), Billie Piper (I Hate Suzie) and Rakie Ayola (The Pact).

