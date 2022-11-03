The 30-second clip, which shows Dream's Helm emerging from a sea of shifting sand, reveals that "the dream continues" on Netflix, with the renewal news arriving three months after season 1 made its debut.

Netflix has confirmed the return of The Sandman for season 2 with a mysterious teaser trailer for the Neil Gaiman fantasy drama.

Creator and author of the original comic books Neil Gaiman hinted that there are some "astonishing stories" to come in season 2, adding: "Now it's time to get back to work.

"There's a family meal ahead... And Lucifer is waiting for Morpheus to return to Hell," he said.

The Netflix adaptation stars Tom Sturridge as Morpheus/Dream – a personification of dreams and nightmares who escapes his captors after 106 years of imprisonment to become the ruler of the Dreaming once more.

Season 1 featured an extensive cast, including the likes of Boyd Holbrook, Patton Oswalt, Jenna Coleman, David Thewlis, Kirby Howell-Baptiste and Sanjeev Bhaskar as well as Gwendoline Christie, who played the role of Lucifer Morningstar despite Tom Ellis portraying the character in Gaiman's Lucifer.

Gaiman recently hit out at false cancellation rumours after one Twitter account announced that Netflix had canned the show, with the writer referencing Elon Musk taking over Twitter: "Just think. Now even parody/scam sites clickbaiting false news will be able to buy blue ticks. What fun it will be."

Back in August, showrunner Allan Heinberg revealed that he was "ready to go" on a second season, while Gaiman said that he was interested in pursuing a spin-off series focussed on Coleman's character Johanna Constantine.

