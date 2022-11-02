The writer responded after a Twitter user pointed him in the direction of a post claiming that the show "has been cancelled by Netflix after 1 season", which had been shared by a parody account.

Neil Gaiman has shut down a false rumour suggesting that Netflix has cancelled its adaptation of his comic book The Sandman .

"Damn @neilhimself I'm sorry. Take it to @PrimeVideo" the user wrote as they shared the fake announcement.

Gaiman then suggested that the social media site could further spread misinformation if Twitter's new owner Elon Musk goes ahead with plans to charge users a fee to verify their accounts.

"Just think," he wrote. "Now even parody/scam sites clickbaiting false news will be able to buy blue ticks. What fun it will be."

Twitter accounts belonging to celebrities, public figures or other organisations are currently verified with a blue tick, but Musk recently revealed his intention to charge users $8 (£7) a month for the privilege, opening the feature up to anyone who is willing to pay.

Tom Sturridge stars as Dream in The Sandman. Netflix

Netflix’s adaptation of The Sandman landed on the streaming service over the summer, starring Tom Sturridge as Morpheus, the king of dreams who escapes from captivity and sets out to rebuild his realm.

He appeared alongside Game of Thrones’ Gwendoline Christie as Lucifer and Victoria’s Jenna Coleman as the adventurer Johanna Constantine.

Despite receiving strong reviews and racking up 1.4 billion minutes watched across just 11 episodes in the week of its release, Gaiman previously revealed that a second season was not a given, "because Sandman is a really expensive show".

"For Netflix to release the money to let us make another season we have to perform incredibly well," he wrote on Twitter in August. "So yes, we've been the top show in the world for the last two weeks. That still may not be enough."

However, the author revealed to RadioTimes.com that he has already started work on season 2 anyway.

"There are three of us, the showrunner Allan Heinberg, David Goyer and me, and we've just finished writing the first episode, and plotting and breaking down the first two seasons, so we'll see what happens next," he said.

