"Everybody was bidding on it and Netflix won," Gaiman told RadioTimes.com.

Get Netflix and on demand news and recommendations direct to your inbox Sign up to receive our newsletter! Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Published by DC Comics under its adult-themed Vertigo imprint, The Sandman tells the story of Dream of the Endless, a supernatural being who rules over the world of dreams and ran for 75 issues from January 1989 to March 1996.

Gaiman will serve as executive producer on the Netflix series alongside David Goyer (Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice), with Allan Heinberg (Grey’s Anatomy) serving as lead writer and showrunner.

More like this

Neil Gaiman at the launch of American Gods (Getty)

"There are three of us, the showrunner Allan Heinberg, David Goyer and me, and we've just finished writing the first episode, and plotting and breaking down the first two seasons, so we'll see what happens next," Gaiman revealed.

Joseph-Gordon Levitt was once attached to a Sandman film project, with Jack Thorne (His Dark Materials) hired the write the script. A separate TV version was also previously in development in HBO.

The Netflix series will kick off with an 11-episode first season, though a release date is yet to be announced.

Advertisement

Good Omens is available now on DVD and Blu-ray (as a standard edition and special steelbook)