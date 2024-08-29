But, for any viewers who have already got to the end of season 1 and are itching for more, will there be a second season of KAOS, following up with Jeff Goldblum's Zeus and the rest of the gods?

Read on for everything you need to know about the potential for KAOS season 2.

Will there be a KAOS season 2?

David Thewlis as Hades in KAOS Justin Downing/Netflix

We don't yet know whether there will be a second season of KAOS, but it certainly seems like that would be the intention from the creatives. The first season ends on a cliffhanger, with plenty more routes set up for a second season to go down.

We will keep this page updated with any information as we get it regarding the show's future and whether it will be back for season 2.

When would KAOS season 2 be released?

Cliff Curtis as Poseidon in KAOS Daniel Escale/Netflix

It's hard to say when the second season of KAOS would be released, if the show were to be renewed.

The first season started filming in August 2022, and is only now arriving on Netflix two years later. This could mean we're in for a long wait of two years or longer, depending on how long it takes for the show to be renewed.

Based on this, we would guess that a 2026 release date might seem the most likely - however, we will keep this page updated with any more concrete information as we get it.

Who would be in the KAOS season 2 cast?

Aurora Perrineau as Riddy in KAOS Netflix

If KAOS were to return for a second season, we would certainly expect Jeff Goldblum to be back as Zeus, along with Janet McTeer as Hera, David Thewlis as Hades and the rest of the actors playing the gods.

We would also expect that Aurora Perrineau's Riddy and a number of the mortal characters could return – although, without the series having been renewed or an official cast list having been released, this is all currently just educated guess work.

Here is the cast for season 1, many of whom could return for a potential season 2:

Jeff Goldblum as Zeus

Janet McTeer as Hera

David Thewlis as Hades

Rakie Ayola as Persephone

Cliff Curtis as Poseidon

Stephen Dillane as Prometheus

Aurora Perrineau as Riddy

Killian Scott as Orpheus

Nabhaan Rizwan as Dionysus

Misia Butler as Caneus

Stanley Townsend as Minos

Leila Farzad as Ari

Billie Piper as Cassandra

Debi Mazar as Medusa

Suzy Eddie Izzard as Lachy

Is there a trailer for KAOS season 2?

There isn't a trailer available for KAOS season 2 just yet, as it has neither been confirmed nor started filming. However, we will keep this page updated if and when any new footage is released.

In the meantime you can rewatch the season 1 trailer right here now.

