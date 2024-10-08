Like most of these shows, Kaos has been axed after just one season, robbing fans, cast, and creator Charlie Covell alike of a proper ending, and devastating those who have come to love it in the *checks calendar* 40 days it clearly had to prove itself.

While we should know what we're getting into when falling in love with a Netflix fantasy show, the cancellation of Kaos has still come as a huge shock, proving not even the starriest of shows are immune to the big old axe wielded by the streaming giant.

After all, Kaos had all the hallmarks of a hit. For one, it had acting royalty giving it their all, with Jeff Goldblum giving us a paranoid Zeus, Janet McTeer as the calculating Hera, David Thewlis as the sly Hades, and incredible stars popping in for guest roles including Billie Piper as Cassandra and Suzy Eddie Izzard as the fate, Lachy.

Of course, a stellar cast and great performances aren't enough on their own. But creator Charlie Covell, who very much earned their stripes with hit show The End of the F***ing World (which, sidenote: was allowed to reach its natural conclusion), was an absolute coup for Netflix.

Covell had the audacity to pen a retelling about the Greek gods at a time when we all could have been very bored of the topic. But instead of introducing us to the same gods we've seen time and time again, they successfully brought a fresh story to the table, while still conveying what makes these tales and these characters so relevant throughout history.

Covell beautifully continued the best parts of the stories while rejecting the parts that didn't sit right with them. Take Canaeus for example. Crucially, Covell stayed true to Canaeus's history as a transgender figure (something that's actually very accurate to the Greek myth) but also didn't make that the most important part of his character. Seamlessly brought to life by Misia Butler, Kaos's Canaeus is a figure that's going to be remembered by fans for a long time.

Then there's Persephone. Covell and actress Rakie Ayola rejected what could have been an over-simplified version of the character (as Ayola has said, a version of Persephone "crying in the corner" would have been very boring) in favour of an empowered, funny, and quirky figure who's genuinely very in love with Hades. While these might have been small details, they made the world of difference and put Kaos a step above other retellings. It's a crying shame we won't get to see more from these brilliant talents as the nuanced characters they've so intricately crafted with Covell.

But, most galling is the fact that Kaos fans now won't get a proper ending (unless a miracle happens and the series is picked up elsewhere). Covell has been open about the fact that they have envisioned three seasons for the show - and that's made clear by the fact that season 1 doesn't really finish the story.

Sure, it's a satisfying enough ending to an Act 1 of the show - but it's still an Act 1. The season ends with our heroes gearing up for their missions to come - and now that we know those missions will never come, it feels somewhat empty. That's not to take away from Covell or the creatives behind the show in any way. The TV landscape requires that you leave your audience wanting more - it's on the streamer to ensure that more actually does come.

We may never know how many viewers Kaos secured, as Netflix very rarely releases viewership information. Maybe it wildly underperformed, or was too costly to take forward. After all, it can't have been a cheap show to produce with its beautiful locations, and its starry cast. But is 40 days really enough time to decide that?

Time and time again we've seen shows have a slow-burn effect, with viewers enjoying them months or even years after they first broadcast. As the (current) home to shows like Lost, Friends, Gilmore Girls and The (US) Office, that should be something Netflix knows all too well. But with the knowledge that Kaos won't have a chance to reach its conclusion, it's unlikely that many viewers will now take a chance on it. Netflix has cut the show's ending and its lifespan short, and it's an incredible shame.

So, Kaos joins the graveyard of Netflix fantasy shows that have been criminally cut short and fans must be asking at what point they stop taking a chance on the streamer's fantasy shows - after all, the majority of them have the same fate in the end.

