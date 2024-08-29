Caneus is played in the series by trans actor Misia Butler who, at a recent press event, spoke about an emotional moment which took place on set.

Butler said of playing Caneus: "It was just incredible. I think I've said this so often throughout filming, throughout this whole run. I mean, as soon as I learnt about this character, I was obsessed. And I learnt about the character in school, so I'm, like, even more obsessed.

"And to just experience such incredible writing that really allows for a character, a trans character, trans-masculine character, to have such character outside of their identity, is really special. I think that it doesn't happen so often, and I feel very blessed for that."

More like this

Misia Butler as Caneus in Kaos. Netflix

Butler continued: "I think it was my first day of filming, we were doing this scene, my audition scene, where me and another character on a bench were just chatting for a really long time, and I was so moved. And then afterwards I saw Charlie was really moved too. And we both were just crying and hugging.

"And I was like, I just know that if I was watching this scene as the child that I was, I would feel immeasurably seen, and just have had a much stronger experience, because I would have been represented in such a strong way."

Alongside Butler and Perrineau, the series also stars the likes of Jeff Goldblum, Janet McTeer, David Thewlis, Stephen Dillane and Billie Piper.

Read more:

The synopsis for the series says: "Zeus has long enjoyed his status as King of The Gods. That is until he wakes up one morning and discovers a wrinkle on his forehead. Neurosis sets in, setting him off on a dangerous, paranoid path. Zeus becomes convinced his fall is coming – and starts to see signs of it everywhere.

"Zeus's once reliable brother, Hades, God of the Underworld, is secretly losing his grip on his dark dominion. There is a backlog of dead waiting to be processed and they are growing restless. Hera (Janet McTeer), Queen of the Gods, exercises dominion on Earth — and over Zeus — in her own unique way.

"But her power and freedom become threatened by Zeus's growing paranoia, and she is forced to act, while Zeus's rebellious son, Dionysus, (Nabhaan Rizwan), is out of control and on course for a cosmic collision with his father.

"On Earth, people are aching for change, however Poseidon (Cliff Curtis), God of Sea, Storms and Earthquakes (and Horses) is more concerned with the size of his super-yacht and where the next party is at. The wellbeing of mere mortals is of little interest to him. Unfortunately for the Gods some of those mortals are beginning to realise this…

"These mortals – Riddy (Aurora Perrineau), Orpheus (Killian Scott), Caneus (Misia Butler) and Ari (Leila Farzad) - come from different walks of life and are all cosmically connected in the battle against Zeus. Each one has a very different role to play, any one of them may be destined to bring down the Gods."

Get sci-fi news direct to your inbox The best sci-fi news and features this side of the Outer Rim. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Kaos will premiere on Netflix on 29th August 2024. Sign up for Netflix from £4.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Sci-Fi coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.