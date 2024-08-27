Janet McTeer – who plays Hera – then goes on to describe the series as a "reworking of the Greek myths with a modern kind of twist" before Dionysus star Nabhaan Rizwan explains: "There's the wild side and then there's the emotional, vulnerable side."

The video also includes a few brief clips from the series, including one which sees Goldblum's Zeus firing a rifle and another in which he tells Dionysus: "We need to make destruction really, really sing."

Later, Goldblum describes as character as "kind of the boss" before we are told a little about what happens in the series, which sees him receiving a prophecy that he begins to obsess over as he starts to worry about everything falling apart.

Jeff Goldblum as Zeus in KAOS. Netflix

The clip also sees the cast talking about the "stunning" visuals, while there is input from cast members Rakie Ayola, Leila Farzad and David Thewlis.

"A line appears, the order wanes, the family falls and chaos reigns," Goldblum says at the end of the video. "You got all that?"

KAOS was created by The End of the F***ing World writer Charlie Covell and will arrive on Netflix on Thursday 29th August, with the cast also including Billie Piper, Eddie Izzard and Cliff Curtis, among others.

The official synopsis reads: "Having long enjoyed his status as king of the gods, Zeus’s reign has never been truly threatened. That is until he wakes up one morning and discovers a wrinkle on his forehead.

"Believing it to be the harbinger of an ancient prophecy which foretells his destruction, neurosis sets in: Zeus becomes convinced his fall is coming. As his paranoia takes hold, the god of gods - seeing signs everywhere - starts to dangerously self-destruct.

"And he’s right to be worried. Zeus’s one time friend and now prisoner, Prometheus, is orchestrating a plan to bring him down. The plan involves three disparate humans, all of whom are totally unaware of their cosmic significance or the part they must play in saving the world. No pressure. (Some pressure.)"

KAOS also features on the cover of the latest issue of Radio Times magazine, which is on sale now.

KAOS will premiere on Netflix on 29th August 2024. Sign up for Netflix from £4.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.

