Soon, Goldblum's Zeus admits that he "needs to make destruction really sing" and although his son Dionysus (Nabhaan Rizwan) tells him that humans are nice, the King of Gods doesn't seem to care.

Because of her defiance of the Gods, though, it looks as though Riddy is quickly plunged into "the dark", a black-and-white scale world that sees everyone donning life jackets to board a big ship towards an unknown land.

But things take even more of a turn when the paths of Orpheus and Dionysus seemingly collide as Orpheus shoots Dionysus on a beach.

Jeff Goldblum as Zeus in KAOS. Netflix

But Dionysus offers him a decision he wasn't expecting: what if he could see his wife again?

Soon, it looks as though battle lines are drawn (quite literally) as the people take on the Gods and their right-hands. And if one thing's for certain, as per the name, the trailer is delightfully chaotic.

You can watch it for yourself below.

The trailer also offers up glimpses of Suzy Eddie Izzard as well as Ozark's Janet McTeer, Better's Leila Farzad and Fear the Walking Dead's Cliff Curtis, plus a whole host of others.

Of course, Piper is known for her roles in Doctor Who as Rose Tyler as well as I Hate Suzie, Secret Diary of a Call Girl and Penny Dreadful. She was most recently seen on our screens in Scoop, but is also set to star in the new season of Netflix's Wednesday.

Read more:

As per the official synopsis for Kaos: "Having long enjoyed his status as king of the gods, Zeus’s reign has never been truly threatened. That is until he wakes up one morning and discovers a wrinkle on his forehead.

"Believing it to be the harbinger of an ancient prophecy which foretells his destruction, neurosis sets in: Zeus becomes convinced his fall is coming. As his paranoia takes hold, the god of gods - seeing signs everywhere - starts to dangerously self-destruct.

"And he’s right to be worried. Zeus’s one time friend and now prisoner, Prometheus, is orchestrating a plan to bring him down. The plan involves three disparate humans, all of whom are totally unaware of their cosmic significance or the part they must play in saving the world. No pressure. (Some pressure.)"

Get sci-fi news direct to your inbox The best sci-fi news and features this side of the Outer Rim. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

The rest of the star-studded cast for the Netflix series also includes David Thewlis (Landscapers), Rakie Ayola (The Pact), Stephen Dillane (Game of Thrones), Misia Butler (Half Bad) and Stanley Townsend (The Current War).

The new spin on Greek mythology has been in the works for multiple years and comes from writer Charlie Covell, who many will know for being at the helm of The End of the F***ing World.

KAOS will premiere on Netflix on 29th August 2024. Sign up for Netflix from £4.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Sci-Fi coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.