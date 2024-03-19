This initial tease keeps focus squarely on Goldblum's Zeus, whose previously unthreatened reign begins to crumble upon the startling discovery of a wrinkle on his forehead – which could be a harbinger of his prophesied doom.

Paranoia soon consumes the God of Gods, whose downfall is the plot of a long-absent rival, Prometheus – and three unsuspecting humans will play pivotal roles. Watch the KAOS teaser below:

The cast of KAOS also includes Janet McTeer (Ozark) as Hera, Cliff Curtis (Avatar: The Way of Water) as Poseidon, David Thewlis (The Artful Dodger) as Hades, Killian Scott (Secret Invasion) as Orpheus, Debi Mazar (The Pentaverate) as Medusa, and Nabhaan Rizwan (Juice) as Dionysus.

Suzy Izzard (Stay Close), Rakie Ayola (The Pact), Billie Piper (Scoop) and Fady Elsayed (Gangs of London) are among the other stars attached to the project, which is directed by Georgi Banks-Davies (I Hate Suzie) and Runyararo Mapfumo (Sex Education).

KAOS marks a relatively rare regular small screen role for Goldblum, who has previously stuck to guest appearances in the likes of Big Mouth, Search Party, Marvel's What If...? and Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt.

Hugh Grant was originally attached to the lead role of Zeus, but dropped out prior to filming.

The star of such iconic films as Jurassic Park, Independence Day and The Fly has recently toured his latest jazz album with a live orchestra and will return to cinemas at the end of year with Wicked: Part One.

KAOS is coming exclusively to Netflix in 2024. Sign up for Netflix from £4.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.

