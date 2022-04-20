The six-part Netflix limited-series, which was created and co-written by Myers, who also stars, is inspired by the 1993 romantic black comedy film So I Married an Axe Murderer, in which one of the characters portrayed by Myers takes a fancy to a woman who works at the local butchers – which sounds innocent enough, except there's a chance she could be a serial killer.

Mike Myers has kept a fairly low profile of late, but the Austin Powers and Wayne's World star is primed to return with a bang following the arrival of The Pentaverate.

But what can you expect from The Pentaverate? And who appears in the show alongside Myers?

Here's everything you need to know about The Pentaverate on Netflix.

The Pentaverate release date: When will it air?

You can stream The Pentaverate on Netflix from Thursday 5th May.

The Pentaverate cast: Who stars in the Netflix comedy?

Alongside Myers, who is playing seven different characters, the cast includes Jennifer Saunders, Keegan Michael-Key, Ken Jeong, Lydia West, Debi Mazar and Richard McCabe, among others, with Jeremy Irons narrating.

The Pentaverate plot: What's it about?

Those of you who are familiar with So I Married an Axe Murderer will remember the Weekly World News tabloid, which traded in conspiracy theories.

Myers' Netflix series takes inspiration from that, revolving around a secret society, known as The Pentaverate, which has been controlling world events since 1347. But a Canadian journalist threatens to expose its secrets and save the world from its clutches.

The Pentaverate trailer: When can I watch it?

You can enjoy The Pentaverate trailer right now.

The Pentaverate premieres on Netflix on Thursday 5th May. Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what's on tonight.

