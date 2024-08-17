Last season saw things get even more creepy, with various characters plagued by visions, others falling into horrifying comas, and even some worm-like parasites rocking up under Boyd's (Harold Perrineau) skin. That was all before a jaw-dropper of an ending, which saw Tabitha (Catalina Sandino Moreno) seemingly fall to her death – but actually wake up in a hospital in the real world.

Teasing what's to come when season 3 is released very soon, Saunders, who plays Colony House leader Donna Raines, said fresh horror awaits.

"People are put in danger, for sure. Things are getting dicey and tight and the monsters – there's different aspects and kinds of monsters and dangers that are coming," she exclusively told RadioTimes.com.

Elizabeth Saunders as Donna Raines in From. MGM+

As for anything else new this season, she carefully teased: "The world has more connections to other places, both internal and external, than we have known before – what journeys within and what journeys without, how does the world enter in...?

"I'm not explaining it very well, because I don't want to give it away! But there's multiple levels of it, and they twist and turn in. It's nothing simple – it only gets more complex."

We'd expect nothing else from this show! Could that possibly mean that Tabitha will find a way to make a connection with her family after waking up in the outside world? Or will those connections be between people in the town? Will they finally have that town meeting to start actually communicating?!

Elizabeth Saunders as Donna and Harold Perrineau as Boyd Stevens in From season 2. MGM

As ever, season 3 will walk the balance between light and dark, with Saunders adding: "What I love about this show is love – there's a lot, actually, a lot of places of love in the show amongst characters.

"And I think John [Griffin] and Jeff [Pinkner] have brought that discussion into it – different kinds of love. Lost love, found love, love that's not working, and how that helps us as humans survive, and how it breaks us when we don't have connections."

Plus, it sounds like Donna has got another big season in store, with Saunders teasing "painful" moments ahead for her character.

"Donna has to hold it [together], not just from the Colony House perspective, but she needs to lean out a little bit, but she's also maybe imploding a little bit.

"She has some breakdowns that are a different kind of level. They're not the [angry] level. They're they're really painful for her."

She added that Donna's journey "is already at such a high when we arrive in series in season 1 [but] I feel like it's getting tighter and tighter, like the grips are closing in on her – on everybody".

From season 3 will arrive on MGM+ on 22nd September. Seasons 1-2 are available on Sky Sci-Fi and NOW – sign up for Sky TV here.

