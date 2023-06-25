The sci-fi series on MGM+ has won legions of fans with its nightmarish premise, revolving around a sinister town that traps its residents, keeping them in close quarters with malevolent, nocturnal creatures.

Horror fans: if you're not watching From, then it might be time to remedy that.

Harold Perrineau leads the cast as Iraq War veteran Boyd Stevens, who becomes de facto leader of the town's unfortunate citizens as they desperately seek an escape from their torturous existence.

Following the recent release of the From season 2 finale, many will be wondering what the future holds for one of the most exciting shows on MGM+ (formerly Epix). Here's what we know so far.

Will there be a From season 3?

MGM+ is yet to announce whether From will return for a third season.

However, the season 2 renewal was announced a mere two weeks after the season 1 finale, so if the broadcaster sticks to this rapid turnaround then we will know the fate of the show very soon.

We'll update this page when new information arrives, so keep checking back for the latest.

When could From season 3 be released?

From season 2's premiere arrived roughly one year after the preceding finale. Therefore, if the show is renewed for a third season, it's likely we could expect it sometime in summer 2024.

However, due to the current writers strike taking place in the US, there is likely to be a slight delay that could push the series into autumn or winter of next year.

From cast: Who could return for a possible third season?

Harold Perrineau in From season 2. MGM+

Fans are now quite attached to the compelling characters in the From cast, many of whom would likely return if the show was renewed for a third season.

Here's a reminder of some of the key players we'd like to see more of:

Harold Perrineau as Boyd Stevens

Catalina Sandino Moreno as Tabitha Matthews

Eion Bailey as Jim Matthews

David Alpay as Jade Herrera

Elizabeth Saunders as Donna Raines

Scott McCord as Victor

Ricky He as Kenny Liu

Chloe Van Landschoot as Kristi Miller

Pegah Ghafoori as Fatima Hassan

Corteon Moore as Ellis Stevens

Hannah Cheramy as Julie Matthews

Simon Webster as Ethan Matthews

Avery Konrad as Sara Myers

Is there a From season 3 trailer?

Not yet! But we'll update this page as soon as any new footage arrives.

From is available to stream on MGM+. Check out more of our Sci-Fi coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

