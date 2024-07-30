From season 3 teases dead character’s return – hinting at more terror for Boyd

While a trailer for season 3 was released at San Diego Comic-Con, a poster has also been released in multiple parts on Instragram , and fans were quick to note that it prominently features Shaun Majumder’s Father Khatri.

As fans gear up for the third season of From later this year, it seems that the return of a long-dead character has been teased – with ramifications for Boy.

Khatri was a parish priest who had become trapped in the township, and became friends with Boyd. His throat was slashed by a creature and he died during season 1, but that didn’t stop actor Majumder from reprising his role as the character in season 2.

He appeared in a number of visions that Boyd had throughout season 2 following his ordeal in the dungeon, and now it seems that he will be having these visions again in season 3, with Khatri’s return seemingly on the cards.

On Reddit, one fan has theorised that Khatri’s return may not actually be in Boyd’s visions, and he could instead be “in the same place as Tabitha is now”, with another fan adding that this theory would be “all kinds of messed up”.

At the end of season 2, after being shoved out of a tower window, Tabitha woke up in a hospital, and a doctor told her she was found on the side of a trail. She had seemingly managed to escape the township and reach the outside world.

At Comic-Con, it was confirmed that season 3 will arrive, hopefully with some answers, in September on MGM+, while UK fans may have to wait a little while longer to catch the episodes of Sky Sci-Fi and NOW.

The hit horror/sci-fi series stars Harold Perrineau, Catalina Sandino Moreno, Eion Bailey and David Alpay, while there are also two new actors joining in season 3 – Robert Joy and Samantha Brown.

