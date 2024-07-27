Ever since the cliffhanger ending of season 2, which surrounded Tabitha (Catalina Sandino Moreno), fans have been clamouring for season 3.

And now it's been confirmed that it's coming our way on Sunday 22nd September on MGM+ in the US.

The news was announced at the From season 3 panel at San Diego Comic-Con, which was attended by the creatives behind the show and the leading cast.

From season 3 has been filming this year, with Perrineau keeping fans updated and sharing exciting tidbits about what's to come.

Harold Perrineau as Boyd Stevens and Avery Konrad as Sara Myers in From. CBS/Paramount

An action-packed teaser was also released in April, which saw a dead body being carted away from town, while Boyd is told: "You said this place couldn't break you. That's what you said."

As the teaser continued, we also see Boyd frantically attempting to comfort a screaming woman off-screen. He tells her: "You're so strong. You're so strong. I know, I know, I know!"

From was previously renewed for a third season on MGM+. Its September release on the US streamer means UK fans may need to wait a little longer for new episodes to arrive on Sky - possibly until January 2025.

Michael Wright, head of MGM+, said in a statement: "The first two seasons of From captivated critics and terrified and engaged fans, who have formed a thriving online community that is trying to put the pieces together week by week as the secrets of the nightmarish town — and possibly beyond — are slowly revealed.

"We can’t wait for fans to see the surprises ahead in season 3, which promises more scares and mysteries, but also more answers."

