Fans had been left on a massive cliffhanger in season 1 after a bus full of people arrived in town. Throughout season 2, Boyd (Harold Perrineau) desperately attempted to keep everyone alive while seemingly losing his mind.

Plus, the town were faced with yet another new mystery force attacking them, with everything coming to a head in episode 10 (Once Upon a Time...).

Here's everything you need to know about that shock ending to From season 2.

From season 2 ending explained

The episode begins with Boyd (Perrineau) reflecting on the latest death in the town - and the realisation that their nightmares are coming true.

Donna (Elizabeth Saunders) searches for Randall (AJ Simmons) after he decided to split off from the group and spend the night outside.

She finds Randall seemingly dead in the woods - before he opens his eyes and screams. Back in town, the exact same thing happens to Julie (Hannah Cheramy) and Mari (Kaelen Ohm).

Boyd speaks to Sara (Avery Konrad) about the little boy everyone's been seeing and tells her it's her chance to help everyone. He fills Sara in about his experience and she says she can hear the music box he'd been seeing - and that she can hear people screaming.

She tells Boyd the mysterious force is laughing at him for bringing him back to town, and that it wants to make them suffer. She says Mari and Julie are dying and that Boyd needs to "make the music stop".

Tabitha (Catalina Sandino Moreno) tells Jim (Eion Bailey) her theory that they need to save the mysterious children. She says they might need to find the tower to save Julie, but Jim is sceptical, reminding her that he also had a theory that nearly got them killed.

Jim reminds Tabitha that Victor's mum had the same mission - and he ended up growing up alone in the town. Tabitha says she still has to try, and goes to talk to Victor, who claims that the way to the tower is through a "bottle tree", which he'll take her to.

In a brief moment of light relief, Fatima (Pegah Ghafoori) suggests to Ellis (Corteon Moore) that they should get married as soon as possible.

In his desperation for answers about the symbol, Jade (David Alpay) sees the deceased Tom in the bar. He points him towards the tunnels where Tabitha saw the symbol and reminds him that Julie needs his help.

As Matthias (Matthias Fenez) returns the guns to the shed at Donna's request, he's followed by Reggie (Zach Faye) - who's still spiralling following the shock death of his wife, Paula. He suddenly slashes Matthias's throat, telling him he'll just die a little sooner than everyone else. He grabs a gun back out of the locker.

As Boyd has a crisis of faith in the church, Kristi (Chloe Van Landschoot) admits to Kenny (Ricky He) that she's stopped believing that there's any sort of great plan while the pair of them look over Mari, whose condition is getting worse.

Donna encourages Boyd to come back to Colony House to see his son get married, telling him: "The end of the world will still be here when the ceremony's done."

In the tunnels, Jade sees the children lying in a circle around him, before they disappear. Victor (Scott McCord) takes Tabitha to the faraway tree, which he says will take her to the tower. She arrives in an evergreen forest at the entrance to the tower.

Back in town, Fatima and Ellis say their vows, with Boyd walking Fatima down the aisle. Boyd leaves abruptly, talking about light in dark places - but he soon encounters Reggie and his gun. Reggie shoots Boyd in the shoulder, but before he can kill him, Boyd shoots him dead.

He heads back to where Sara believed she could hear the music box and lights a torch. He's suddenly transported inside a stone structure and sees the music box - as well as the limp bodies of Julie and Mari tied up.

Boyd then sees his late wife, who tells him that destroying the music box will only prolong the suffering, adding that it's not fear that feeds the mysterious force - but hope.

He refuses to listen, destroying the music box, and Julie, Mari and Randall all wake up. Tabitha makes her way up the tower as she heard the voices of children. A little boy tells her he's sorry, before pushing her out the glass and off the tower.

Tabitha wakes up in a hospital and a doctor she's never seen before tells her a group of hikers found her unconscious in the woods. As she looks out of the window, she sees a city, making it clear that she's returned to reality without her family.

But that shock ending opens up way more questions than it answers. Earlier on in the episode, Victor told Tabitha that he found his mother's body by the tree - did she suffer the same fate? And will Tabitha's family find her in the same way?

Crucially, why did being thrown out of the tower mean Tabitha returned to reality? Thankfully, it was confirmed earlier this year that From has been renewed for season 3 - so fans will eventually find out.

