The series, which airs on Sky and NOW in the UK, is officially coming back for a second season, and while we're sure plenty of new mysteries will be opened up and questions asked by this new run of episodes, we should at least get a resolution to that cliffhanger.

Like its creators' previous series Lost, new sci-fi horror show From featured a set of intriguing, baffling mysteries – and it looks like we might get some of them answered.

When the show was first renewed, Michael Wright, president of Epix, where the series airs in the US, said: "The first season of From mystified, enthralled, and terrified fans and critics alike with its haunting world, vivid characters and thrilling scares. We have been delighted by the social conversation generated by the From community and can’t wait to unravel more of this mysterious story with our passionate fans in season 2."

From can count in that list of fans horror maestro Stephen King, who said on Twitter earlier this year that the series is "True edge-of-your-seat stuff, believable and scary as hell." So we certainly know someone who will be excitedly waiting for the second season.

Read on for everything you need to know about From season 2 on Sky and NOW.

When will From season 2 be released on Sky?

The cast of From. CBS/Paramount

When From season 2 was first confirmed, production on the new episodes was expected to begin this summer with a projected air date of sometime in 2023.

We'll keep this page updated as soon as we have a more precise sense of when the new season will air, but for now that's all the detail we have.

What will From season 2 be about?

Harold Perrineau as Boyd Stevens and Avery Konrad as Sara Myers in From. CBS/Paramount

Deadline reported back in April that From season 2 will see "hidden truths about the nature and terrifying origins of the town begin to emerge, even as life for its residents is plunged into chaos by the arrival of mysterious newcomers."

Meanwhile, star Harold Perrineau told that Variety that the only thing the writers have told him about a second season is that "the monsters in season 1 are just the beginning. That the horrors are worse. And if there’s something worse than these flesh-devouring, leave-your-face-on-but-eat-your-insides monsters, it’s going to be a creepy couple of years."

From cast: Who will be back for season 2?

Harold Perrineau as Boyd Stevens in From. CBS/Paramount

We would expect most of the cast of From season 1 to return for season 2, with a couple of exceptions. As their characters both died in season 1 we wouldn't expect to see Paul Zinno or Shaun Majumder back, but we would certainly expect Harold Perrineau, Catalina Sandino Moreno and Eion Bailey to all be in the cast list.

Here's a full list of who would expect to see in the cast for From season 2.

Harold Perrineau as Boyd Stevens

Catalina Sandino Moreno as Tabitha Matthews

Eion Bailey as Jim Matthews

David Alpay as Jade Herrera

Elizabeth Saunders as Donna Raines

Scott McCord as Victor

Ricky He as Kenny Liu

Chloe Van Landschoot as Kristi Miller

Pegah Ghafoori as Fatima Hassan

Corteon Moore as Ellis Stevens

Hannah Cheramy as Julie Matthews

Simon Webster as Ethan Matthews

Avery Konrad as Sara Myers

Elizabeth Moy as Tian-Chen Liu

Is there a trailer for From season 2 yet?

There isn't a trailer for From season 2 available just yet, but we'll make sure to keep this page updated once any new footage appears online. Until then, you can rewatch the season 1 trailer right here now:

From is currently available to watch on Sky and NOW. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide or visit our Sci-Fi hub.

