The series comes from Lost creators Jack Bender and Jeff Pinkner, and features one of that show's stars Harold Perrineau in the lead role of Boyd Stevens.

New sci-fi series From is now available to watch on Sky and NOW, and it tells the creepy story of a nightmarish town where anyone who enters gets trapped.

The cast is rounded out by Catalina Sandino Moreno, Eion Bailey, David Alpay and Elizabeth Saunders amongst others, but who else stars in the series?

Read on for everything you need to know about the cast of Sky's sci-fi series From.

From cast: Full list of characters in Sky Sci-fi series

Harold Perrineau plays Boyd Stevens

Harold Perrineau as Boyd Stevens in From. CBS/Paramount

Who is Boyd Stevens? Boyd is the sheriff and de-facto mayor of the town.

Where have I seen Harold Perrineau before? Perrineau is best known for his role as Michael Dawson in Lost, as well as for his film roles as Mercutio in Baz Luhrmann's Romeo + Juliet and as Link in The Matrix films. He has also appeared in series such as Criminal Minds and Goliath.

Catalina Sandino Moreno plays Tabitha Matthews

Catalina Sandino Moreno as Tabitha Matthews in From. CBS/Paramount

Who is Tabitha Matthews? Tabitha is new arrival to town, who arrives with the rest of the Matthews family.

Where have I seen Catalina Sandino Moreno before? Sandino Moreno is a Colombian actress best known for her roles in Maria Full of Grace, A Most Violent Year and Dominic West series The Affair.

Eion Bailey plays Jim Matthews

Eion Bailey as Jim Matthews in From. CBS/Paramount

Who is Jim Matthews? Jim is Tabitha's husband, with the pair newly arriving in town.

Where have I seen Eion Bailey before? Bailey is best known for his TV roles in Ray Donovan, Band of Brothers and Once Upon a Time, although he also played Ricky in Fight Club.

David Alpay plays Jade Herrera

David Alpay as Jade Herrera in From. Chris Reardon/CBS/Paramount

Who is Jade Herrera? Jade is a wealthy tech developer who arrives in town at the same time as the Matthewses.

Where have I seen David Alpay before? Alpay has appeared in Suits, The Vampire Diaries and The Tudors amongst other series and films.

Elizabeth Saunders plays Donna Raines

Elizabeth Saunders as Donna Raines in From. CBS/Paramount

Who is Donna Raines? Donna is the leader of the mysterious Colony House who teaches the newcomers about the town.

Where have I seen Elizabeth Saunders before? Saunders has appeared in series such as Orphan Black and Transplant, and also appeared in 2017 Stephen King horror film IT.

Shaun Majumder plays Father Khatri

Shaun Majumder as Father Khatri in From. CBS/Paramount

Who is Father Khatri? Father Khatri is the town's priest.

Where have I seen Shaun Majumder before? Majumder has appeared in series including Something Undone, Addison and The Firm.

Scott McCord plays Victor

Scott McCord as Victor in From. CBS/Paramount

Who is Victor? Victor is the earliest surviving member of the Colony House.

Where have I seen Scott McCord before? McCord recently appeared in The Sinner, but is particularly known for his voice work in series such as Inspector Gadget and Total Drama.

Ricky He plays Kenny Liu

Ricky He as Kenny Liu in From. CBS/Paramount

Who is Kenny Liu? Kenny is deputy to the sheriff, Boyd.

Where have I seen Ricky He before? He has appeared in series including The Good Doctor, Trial & Error and A Million Little Things.

Chloe Van Landschoot plays Kristi Miller

Chloe Van Landschoot as Kristi Miller in From. CBS/Paramount

Who is Kristi Miller? Kristi is the local doctor in the town.

Where have I seen Chloe Van Landschoot before? Van Landschoot has so far appeared in the film Lune and the TV film Chris Watts: Confessions of a Killer.

Pegah Ghafoori plays Fatima Hassan

Pegah Ghafoori as Fatima Hassan in From. CBS/Paramount

Who is Fatima Hassan? Fatima is one of the residents who lives in Colony House.

Where have I seen Pegah Ghafoori before? Ghafoori has so far appeared in Hello Au Revoir and the TV movie The Perfect Wedding.

Corteon Moore plays Ellis Stevens

Corteon Moore as Ellis Stevens in From. CBS/Paramount

Who is Ellis Stevens? Ellis is Boyd's son who lives in Colony House, away from his father.

Where have I seen Corteon Moore before? Moore has appeared in series including Backstage, The Ninth and Slasher.

Hannah Cheramy plays Julie Matthews

Hannah Cheramy as Julie Matthews in From. CBS/Paramount

Who is Julie Matthews? Julie is the daughter of Tabitha and Jim.

Where have I seen Hannah Cheramy before? Cheramy played the young version of Gloria in Anne Hathaway film Colossal and has also appeared in the series Van Helsing.

Simon Webster plays Ethan Matthews

Simon Webster as Ethan Matthews in From. CBS/Paramount

Who is Ethan Matthews? Ethan is the young son of Tabitha and Jim.

Where have I seen Simon Webster before? Webster has already appeared in Vanessa Hudgens film The Knight Before Christmas and in series such as Lucas the Spider and When Hope Calls.

Avery Konrad plays Sara Myers

Avery Konrad as Sara Myers in From. CBS/Paramount

Who is Sara Myers? Sara works at a diner in the town.

Where have I seen Avery Konrad before? Konrad has appeared in the film Honor Society alongside Stranger Things' Gaten Matarazzo and Spider-Man's Angourie Rice, and has also had roles in Sacred Lies and The Good Doctor.

Get sci-fi news direct to your inbox The best sci-fi news and features this side of the Outer Rim. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Elizabeth Moy plays Tian Chen Liu

Elizabeth Moy as Tian Chen Liu in From. CBS/Paramount

Who is Tian Chen Liu? Tian Chen Liu works at the diner with Sara and is Kenny's mother.

Where have I seen Elizabeth Moy before? From is Moy's first on-screen acting credit.

From is currently available to watch on Sky and NOW. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide or visit our Sci-Fi hub.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.