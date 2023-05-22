Season 2 is currently airing in the US (although fans in the UK still have to wait for it to hit screens) and Perrineau, who plays Boyd Stevens, has been watching along with fans and giving his take on the epic story, as well as what's coming up.

Harold Perrineau, star of sci-fi series From , has teased "crazy" things to come in the next episode – and no one is prepared.

Season 2 episode 5 saw Victor (Scott McCord) and Jade (David Alpay) strike a bargain, and word of Sara's (Avery Conrad) return spread through town.

Reacting after the episode aired, Perrineau teased big things to come, tweeting: "Ok, episode 5 is a wrap. It’s about to get crazy. Episode 6..the whole world changes. Just sayin."

Consider us slightly concerned...

Fans were thrilled to hear that the pace is set to pick up, with one tweeting: "Episode 5 was awesome! Things finally started to pace up all around thanks for being our best Boyd and making the show great along with the others."

Another added: "Yeah I've been loving this show but this season everything slowed down compared to the first. I hope episode 6 picks it back up. This show has so much potential. They better not be in purgatory either."

And one more summed up everyone's feelings, saying: "The whole world changes? What do you mean by that!? I'm losing my mind on this show."

Perrineau previously told Variety of season 2 that "the monsters in season 1 are just the beginning".

"The horrors are worse," he teased. "And if there’s something worse than these flesh-devouring, leave-your-face-on-but-eat-your-insides monsters, it’s going to be a creepy couple of years."

As for where the story's set to go next, only time will tell...

