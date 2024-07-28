Season 2 of Silo will once again star Rebecca Ferguson as Juliette 'Jules' Nichols, while other cast members including Common, Dame Harriet Walter, Chinaza Uche, Avi Nash, Rick Gomez and Tim Robbins will also return.

Meanwhile, at Comic-Con it was also announced that The White Lotus star Steve Zahn is joining the cast, playing the pivotal character of Solo.

The series is based on Hugh Howey's Wool novels, and the author previously spoke to RadioTimes.com about what the future will hold for the show.

He explained: "What I love about this series, the book series, and what we would do with the TV show if we get an opportunity, is it doesn't tell the same story over and over again. There's not a lot of repetition.

"The story gets bigger over time and you try to maintain the DNA in the heart of what makes the series fantastic, but there's new characters to introduce, and again, every time you think the mystery is solved, it just gets more intriguing.

"That's been the thrill of this show and the thrill of the books, and we have to get a chance to keep doing it."

While the show's future beyond season 2 is not yet officially confirmed, Fergus previously told Collider that the team are hoping a third and fourth season will be filmed back to back, and will bring the series to an end.

She said: "I believe that the show has an ending, and I know when that is. So that's the answer. You will find out when the show is done.

"To be honest, I don't think it's a secret. The books are the books. It's three books, and the three books are divided into four seasons.

"So I believe, unless any Apple person is gonna jump on, I think we're absolutely fine in saying season 1, we've done. Season 2 is shot and coming out, and we're now looking at green-lighting seasons 3 and 4.

"And I think we would film them maybe together, and that would be the end."

Silo season 2 will premiere on Friday 15th November 2024. Silo season 1 is available to stream on Apple TV+ – you can sign up to Apple TV+ here. Hugh Howey's Wool Trilogy is available to buy now.

