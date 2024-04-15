The series was previously confirmed to return for a season 2, but that came to a pause due to the SAG-AFTRA strikes. With the strikes over, Ferguson has confirmed season 2 has been filmed and is soon set to be released.

In a new interview with Collider, Ferguson explained: "I believe that the show has an ending, and I know when that is. So that's the answer. You will find out when the show is done.

"To be honest, I don't think it's a secret. The books are the books. It's three books, and the three books are divided into four seasons.

"So I believe, unless any Apple person is gonna jump on, I think we're absolutely fine in saying season 1, we've done. Season 2 is shot and coming out, and we're now looking at green-lighting seasons 3 and 4. And I think we would film them maybe together, and that would be the end."

Rebecca Ferguson and Chinaza Uche star in Silo. Apple TV+

The ending of season 1 left a lot of questions to be answered, as Ferguson's character's request to leave the silo is granted.

"The display is a lie," she says, before turning back to the camera and dropping her wool, refusing to clean.

At the end, Juliette manages to survive longer than anyone who has left the silo, and quickly discovers the reality of the outside world.

Speaking about Juliette's emotions in that moment, author Howey told RadioTimes.com: "Try to put yourself in her place. Of all the things you could expect to see when you get over the hill, what she finds has got to be the very last thing on her list - and the heartbreak.

"If you feel like your people have it tough and you get to the top and [have] that magnified, that mix of terror but also maybe hope and maybe fear."

Silo season 1 is available to stream on Apple TV+ – you can sign up to Apple TV+ here. Hugh Howey's Wool Trilogy is available to buy now.

