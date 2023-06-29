Thankfully, we did get some major answers but those only posed some shocking questions of their own that need to be answered in the next run.

Thankfully, Apple TV+ has confirmed Silo will return for a second run with Ferguson leading the cast once again, but when will see the series return to our screens?

Silo season 2 is expected to be released in 2024, but no release date has been officially confirmed.

The second season was confirmed in June 2023 and also began filming at Hoddesdon Studios in Hertfordshire that same month, suggesting the series will be moving swiftly with its production.

Graham Yost continues to serve as showrunner, while executive producer Morten Tyldum will return to direct the first three episodes.

Rebecca Ferguson is also once again among the large roster of executive producers.

Silo season 2 cast

We fully expect the following cast members from Silo to return for the second season.

Rebecca Ferguson as Juliette "Jules" Nichols

Common as Robert Sims

Dame Harriet Walter as Martha Walker

Chinaza Uche as Paul Billings

Avi Nash as Lukas Kyle

Rick Gomez as Patrick Kennedy

and Tim Robbins as Bernard

Rebecca Ferguson will most certainly return as series protagonist Jules, particularly after that epic cliffhanger.

Avi Nash as Lukas Kyle in Silo on Apple TV+ Apple TV+

Meanwhile, we can expect the other major players who were still alive in the Silo to return for the next run.

Additionally, there are other supporting characters that we could see back, including Sophie Thompson as Gloria Hildebrandt, Shane McRae as Knox, Remmie Milner as Shirley, Billy Postlethwaite as Sheriff Hank, Chipo Chung as Sandy, Matt Gomez Hidaka as Cooper, Will Merrick as Danny, and Game of Thrones star Iain Glen as Jules' father, Dr Pete Nichols.

Is there a trailer for Silo season 2?

At present there is no trailer for the second season of Silo.

However, you can watch the trailer for the first run below.

**Spoiler warning for Silo season 1 episode 10**

What will be the plot of Silo season 2?

The series will continue on from that epic cliffhanger that saw Jules discover that the world outside is indeed in a post-apocalyptic situation but that there are multiple silos, not just the one she has lived her life in.

The show will continue to explore what this means for Jules and the rest of the cast, whilst also updating us on life in the series' initial setting.

The story will also be adapted from Hugh Howey's Wool trilogy of books which will answer questions about the nature of the silos and how the world ended up in the state it is in.

We also predict to see the romantic relationship between Jules and IT hand Lukas explore and grow in future episodes, but we doubt it will be smooth sailing.

Silo season 1 is available to stream on Apple TV+ – you can sign up to Apple TV+ here. Hugh Howey's Wool Trilogy is available to buy now.

