The WGA, which is the joint union that represent writers across film, television, radio and online media has reached a tentative agreement, the guild announced to its members.

The strike has halted a number of television shows and films, including the final season of Stranger Things, the fourth Spider-Man instalment and the Freaky Friday sequel.

WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. Kena Betancur/VIEW press via Getty Images

"We have reached a tentative agreement on a new 2023 MBA, which is to say an agreement in principle on all deal points, subject to drafting final contract language," the WGA said in a statement.

Read on for everything you need to know about the WGA deal.

What is the WGA deal?

The specifics of the WGA deal have not been revealed, but the statement said the deal was "exceptional - with meaningful gains and protections for writers in every sector of the membership".

Never miss a thing. Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

What has the WGA said about the deal?

In a statement published on Sunday 24th September, the WGA said: "What we have won in this contract – most particularly, everything we have gained since May 2nd – is due to the willingness of this membership to exercise its power, to demonstrate its solidarity, to walk side-by-side, to endure the pain and uncertainty of the past 146 days.

"It is the leverage generated by your strike, in concert with the extraordinary support of our union siblings, that finally brought the companies back to the table to make a deal."

As the deal now needs to be approved by the guild's board and members for the strike to officially end, no one is to return to work yet.

"To be clear, no one is to return to work until specifically authorised to by the Guild. We are still on strike until then. But we are, as of today, suspending WGA picketing. Instead, if you are able, we encourage you to join the SAG-AFTRA picket lines this week," the statement read.

Looking for something to watch? Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10, PLUS a £10 John Lewis and Partners voucher delivered to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.