Speaking to IndieWire before the SAG-AFTRA strike went into effect, Ferguson hinted at what's to come for muscular mechanic-turned sheriff Juliette Nichols.

“I love where we are going to in season 2. She definitely learns new tricks and things get very wet,” Ferguson, who also acts as a producer on the series, said.

The actress recently starred in Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One, and she will soon reprise the role of Lady Jessica in sci-fi epic Dune's upcoming sequel.

Ferguson opened up about how different her Silo character is to the others she's played.

"I often take on powerful characters and portray regal princesses and countesses and concubines, so my agenda was to completely break down and find in myself the capacity to do something else with Juliette,” she said.

“I find Juliette selfish in the beginning; she’s a broken heroine who gradually realises there are things bigger than herself."

Silo is available to stream on Apple TV+ - you can sign up to Apple TV+ here. Hugh Howey's Wool Trilogy is available to buy now.

