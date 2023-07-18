Silo star Rebecca Ferguson gives cryptic teaser for season 2
The Dune star hinted at what's to come... sort of.
Apple TV+'s Silo was one of this year's biggest hits, with the sci-fi story starring Rebecca Ferguson becoming a favourite among fans and critics alike.
Based on Hugh Howey's book series, the show has been renewed for season 2, which is just as well considering that cliffhanger ending.
Speaking to IndieWire before the SAG-AFTRA strike went into effect, Ferguson hinted at what's to come for muscular mechanic-turned sheriff Juliette Nichols.
By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
“I love where we are going to in season 2. She definitely learns new tricks and things get very wet,” Ferguson, who also acts as a producer on the series, said.
The actress recently starred in Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One, and she will soon reprise the role of Lady Jessica in sci-fi epic Dune's upcoming sequel.
Read more:
- The Boys spin-off Gen V gets release date confirmed by Prime Video
- Silo author teases what season 2 will hold after major cliffhanger
Ferguson opened up about how different her Silo character is to the others she's played.
"I often take on powerful characters and portray regal princesses and countesses and concubines, so my agenda was to completely break down and find in myself the capacity to do something else with Juliette,” she said.
“I find Juliette selfish in the beginning; she’s a broken heroine who gradually realises there are things bigger than herself."
Silo is available to stream on Apple TV+ - you can sign up to Apple TV+ here. Hugh Howey's Wool Trilogy is available to buy now.
Check out more of our Sci-Fi coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.
Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.