This means there isn't long to wait until we get more action from the diabolical world of The Boys, even if the fourth season of the original show may be a little further off.

Gen V is set to star a group of young actors in brand-new roles, including Chilling Adventures of Sabrina star Jaz Sinclair, The Rookie's Lizze Broadway, The Staircase's Patrick Schwarzenegger and Bridgerton's Shelley Conn.

Meanwhile, stars from The Boys set to make appearances as their characters from that show include Jessie T Usher as A-Train, Colby Minifie as Ashley Barrett and P J Byrne as Adam Bourke.

Jensen Ackles is also set to make an appearance as Soldier Boy, with the star revealing the news at a fan convention.

He said: "Soldier Boy pops up for a brief moment in this new spin-off of The Boys. In fact, there's a few cameos from the mothership that come into this spin-off. My little bit there was heavily [improvised]."

When it comes to The Boys season 4, we don't yet have a release date from Prime Video, but we do know that filming has officially wrapped, that Simon Pegg will be back as Hughie's father and that it is, according to Pegg, "gonna get even crazier" than previous outings.

How exactly that's possible, I guess we'll have to wait and find out.

Gen V will stream on Amazon Prime Video in September. The Boys seasons 1-3 available to watch now

