The upcoming spin-off, which is set to arrive on the streamer in 2023, follows young Supes as they embrace college life at Godolkin University, putting their "physical, sexual and moral boundaries to the test".

Prime Video has shared a first-look at The Boys ' sister show Gen V – and when it comes to gore and blood-spattered violence, there's definitely a family resemblance.

In the trailer, we're given a sneak peek at the brand new cast, including Chilling Adventures of Sabrina star Jaz Sinclair, The Rookie's Lizze Broadway, The Staircase's Patrick Schwarzenegger and Bridgerton's Shelley Conn as they jump into life at university, which is described as "a safe space for you to thrive".

But the various teaser shots prove that it's the complete opposite, with bone-crunching fights, human remains, beheaded puppets and lots of blood (in typical The Boys fashion) par for the course.

The Boys fans will also spot a few familiar faces in the trailer, with Jessie T Usher, Colby Minifie and PJ Byrne set to reprise their roles as A-Train, Ashley Barrett and Adam Bourke.

Prime Video announced the drama back in 2020 and the cast was confirmed earlier this year on The Boys' social channels, with Sinclair – who plays Marie Moreau – saying that she was "so excited to be a part of this show" which features "love and beautiful relationships and tons of action and superheroes".

Broadway, who plays Emma Shaw, added that the show will be filled with "blood, guts and everything else", while Perdomo said that it's "f***ed up", which fans are "gonna like".

The new series will also see Clancy Brown, Alexander Calvert and Jason Ritter take on roles, with Michele Fazekas and Tara Butters serving as Gen V's showrunners.

Gen V will stream on Amazon Prime Video. The Boys season 3 is now streaming in its entirety – sign up for a 30-day free trial of Prime Video and pay £8.99 a month after that.

