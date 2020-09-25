The show will have a competitive dynamic to its plot, as the fledgling heroes will go head-to-head for the best cities to be stationed, a deadly contest akin to The Hunger Games.

The streaming service announced the new show as The Boys season two edges closer to its conclusion, with the relationship between Homelander and Stormfront intensifying to a frightening degree.

The latest episodes have been nothing less than a smash-hit, providing Amazon Prime Video with its biggest original series launch to date, securing an early third season renewal.

With that in mind, it's no surprise that the streamer is looking to add more The Boys to its upcoming line-up, with this college spin-off on a fast-track towards production.

The pilot episode is currently being written by Craig Rosenberg, an executive producer on the mainline The Boys series, who recently wrote the infamous whale episode in season two.

Meanwhile, The Boys showrunner Eric Kripke is also boarding this latest offering in an executive producer capacity, along with Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, James Weaver, Neal H. Moritz, Pavun Shetty, Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson.

Season two drops another brand new episode today and is moving full steam ahead towards to its action-packed finale on Friday 9th October.

