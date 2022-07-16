The Boys college spin-off Gen V announces cast

The spin-off, which we've long known would be centred around a college for Supes, has officially been titled Gen V and is set to star Jaz Sinclair, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Lizzie Broadway, Chance Perdomo, London Thor, Asa Germann, Maddie Phillips and Derek Luh.

It's been almost two years since it was announced that The Boys would be getting a live-action spin-off on Amazon Prime Video and now we've finally got some casting news and a title for the new show.

The stars announced their involvement and the titles of the show in a video on The Boys' social channels, while Shelley Conn, Sean Patrick Thomas and Marco Pigossi have also been confirmed to star in the series.

You can watch the announcement video on The Boys' official Twitter account here.

In the video, Sinclair says she is "so excited to be a part of this show" which features "love and beautiful relationships and tons of action and superheroes", while Phillips adds that it will include "lots of hormones, and drama, and mystery".

As fans have come to expect from The Boys, Broadway teases that the new show will be filled with "blood, guts and everything else", while Pardomo adds "It's f***ed up, you're gonna like it".

The official synopsis for the show states that the show is "an irreverent, R-rated series that explores the lives of hormonal, competitive Supes as they put their physical, sexual and moral boundaries to the test, competing for the best contracts in the best cities. It’s part college show, part Hunger Games’— with all the heart, satire, and raunch of The Boys."

The Boys' third season just came to an end on Amazon Prime Video, with a fourth already confirmed. Gen V will be the second spin-off to The Boys, after animated series The Boys: Diabolical aired earlier this year.

Gen V will stream on Amazon Prime Video, while The Boys season 3 is now streaming in its entirety. Check out more of our Sci-Fi coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what's on tonight.

