Viewers will remember the latest finale saw our beloved Hawkins gang venture into the Upside-Down, with Eddie Munson (Quinn) and pal Dustin Henderson (Gaten Matarazzo) staging a rock concert to distract Vecna's beasts.

A new video, recorded on set by Stranger Things co-creator Matt Duffer, sees the two stars rehearsing, and reveals that Quinn came up with a distinctly Eddie moment in the scene.

After he asks Dustin if he's ready for the "most metal concert in the history of the world", Eddie was initially set to run out with his electric guitar in-hand, but Quinn suggested it would be cooler to slide the instrument across his back.

This was the version that made it into the final episode, despite an initial concern that it might have been "too camp". Watch the clip below:

Of course, this is a bittersweet moment to revisit, as Eddie ultimately didn't survive his brave confrontation in the Upside-Down, leaving Dustin devastated to have lost a treasured friend.

Due to the immense popularity of the character, there has been much speculation over whether Eddie could somehow return, although there has been no confirmation that the writers are considering this.

In an interview with RadioTimes.com, Quinn himself has suggested that Eddie could perhaps reappear as a figment of Dustin's imagination, which could help him through the grieving process.

For the time being, Stranger Things 5 is a long way off, with the writers strike needing to be resolved before plotting can be completed, while the final episodes are destined to require a lengthy shoot and post-production process.

Recently, Linda Hamilton became the latest '80s star to join the Stranger Things cast.

