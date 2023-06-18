It's now been revealed that season 5 will see the arrival of a new character, and it's no less than Linda Hamilton - who has just been announced as a new cast member.

It seems like it's been a long wait for any kind of news related to the fifth and final season of Stranger Things but now, finally, we have some major updates about the season.

No further details of Hamilton's role have been shared, but her addition marks another legendary 80's sci-fi icon appearing in the Netflix series, following A Nightmare on Elm Street star Robert Englund's role in season 4 as Victor Creel – the former inhabitant of Creel House.

The news was announced in today's Netflix fan event TUDUM, where never-before-seen footage, snippets, photos and exciting updates were revealed about some of the streamer's fan favourites. Some of the announcements include updates on Bridgerton season 3, a first look at 3 Body Problem, and an exclusive part 3 clip of Lupin. Talk about exciting, right?

The well-known American actress has starred in a variety of things over the years, but is perhaps best known for playing Sarah Connor in the Terminator films series with Arnold Schwarzenegger, a role she reprised in the 2019 film Terminator: Dark Fate.

As for what Stranger Things season 5 will be about, we don't quite know yet - but we do know that season 4 ended on one hell of a dark note, so we can only hope things pick back up for our beloved characters.

We do know though that, according to Stranger Things star Finn Wolfhard, the show will be going back to its roots of what made it a standout streamer hit in the first place.

He previously told Collider: "I think a lot of people will be happy... It's the last season, so we kind of want to get back to the roots of why the show was so special in the first place, and why the dynamics are so special in the first place, and sort of getting back to that."

In terms of a release date for Stranger Things season 5, that's still not known, with the production on the final season facing delays due to the ongoing writers' strikes in the US.

Stranger Things 5 does not currently have a release date, but could be years away due to the scale of the production and the current disruption it now faces. Filming on the final season had initially been expected to get underway this summer.

Stranger Things is available to stream on Netflix. Check out more of our Sci-Fi coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on tonight.

