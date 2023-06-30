As Juliette (Rebecca Ferguson) finally makes it out of the silo, it's made clear that she and her people are far from alone in the world, as we're shown countless other silos surrounding the one we've got to know so well over the course of 10 episodes.

Speaking to RadioTimes.com about what future seasons of the series will hold, author Hugh Howey, who wrote the Wool novels that the Apple TV+ series is based on, revealed there's much more intrigue still to come.

He explained: "What I love about this series, the book series, and what we would do with the TV show if we get an opportunity, is it doesn't tell the same story over and over again. There's not a lot of repetition.

"The story gets bigger over time and you try to maintain the DNA in the heart of what makes the series fantastic, but there's new characters to introduce, and again, every time you think the mystery is solved, it just gets more intriguing.

"That's been the thrill of this show and the thrill of the books, and we have to get a chance to keep doing it."

The series has been renewed for season 2, with filming currently taking place.

Previously speaking to RadioTimes.com, Howey delved into that final scene and Juliette's mindset, explaining: "Try to put yourself in her place.

"Of all the things you could expect to see when you get over the hill, what she finds has got to be the very last thing on her list - and the heartbreak.

"If you feel like your people have it tough and you get to the top and having that magnified, that mix of terror but also maybe hope and maybe fear."

