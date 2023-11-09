This also outlined its scope, which includes: "'Above-pattern' minimum compensation increases, unprecedented provisions for consent and compensation that will protect members from the threat of AI, and for the first time establishes a streaming participation bonus."

The news comes after negotiations renewed on 24th October following a nearly two-week break brought on by the studios' decision to walk away from the table.

The AMPTP also released a statement calling the tentative agreement a "new paradigm".

"It gives SAG-AFTRA the biggest contract-on-contract gains in the history of the union, including the largest increase in minimum wages in the last forty years; a brand new residual for streaming programmes; extensive consent and compensation protections in the use of artificial intelligence; and sizeable contract increases on items across the board," it said.

"The AMPTP is pleased to have reached a tentative agreement and looks forward to the industry resuming the work of telling great stories."

The strike is the longest in SAG-AFTRA's 90-year history. The WGA strike, which ended on 27th September, marked the union's second-longest work stoppage, after 1988's 153-day strike.

