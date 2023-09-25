Amongst the excitement is the news that the iconic series The Office could be making a return to TV screens sooner than anyone thought.

In an article for Puck News, Matthew Belloni and Jonathan Handel claimed that Greg Daniels, The Office US's creator, was looking to reboot the series.

"Greg Daniels is set to do a reboot of The Office, for instance," they wrote. "Disney's Dana Walden will finally be able to announce the return of her BFF Ryan Murphy from Netflix. A ton of high-profile movie scripts will come in. The industry will chug back to normal."

From 2005 to 2013, The Office US, was a remake of the original UK sitcom, aired for nine seasons. It featured Steve Carell, John Krasinski, Jenna Fischer and Rainn Wilson.

Greg Daniels has previously hinted at a reboot of the series. In 2022, he told Collider: "I can't tell whether fans would want more of it, and when I say more of it, I don’t think it would be the same characters.

"I think it would just be sort of like an extension of the universe... I don't know if that would be something people would want or not, it's hard to tell."

