The new series is set to follow Frasier in the next chapter of his life as he returns to Boston with new challenges to face, new relationships to forge and an old dream or two to fulfil.

As well as Grammer and Lyndhurst, the new series also stars Jack Cutmore-Scott as Freddy, Toks Olagundoye as Alan’s colleague Olivia, Jess Salgueiro as Freddy’s roommate Eve and Anders Keith as Frasier’s nephew David.

One of the most major characters from the original series who won't be returning is Niles, Frasier's brother, played by David Hyde Pierce.

Grammer previously explained why Hyde Pierce didn't return, saying: "David basically decided he wasn’t really interested in repeating the performance of Niles."

However, he added that the departure actually helped the show to differentiate itself from the original, explaining: "In a very funny way, it just took us to a new place, which was what we originally wanted to do, anyway, which was a Frasier third act. It’s an entirely new life for him."

The new series comes from writers Chris Harris (How I Met Your Mother) and Joe Cristalli (Life in Pieces). and the first two episodes will drop on 13th October in the UK.

The Frasier revival will debut with its first two episodes on Paramount+ on 12th October in the US and Canada and on 13th October in all other territories.

