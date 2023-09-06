While chatting to RadioTimes.com following the win, the comedian opened up about what's in store next for Not Going Out, the sitcom he writes and stars in alongside Sally Breton (Beyond Paradise). And it sounds like the long-running series may not be continuing on for too much longer.

Never miss a thing. Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

The comedy's 13th season aired over the summer, with Mack revealing this Christmas's episode will mark the sitcom's 100th.

Asked about a potential 14th run, he explained: "We're doing the 100th episode this Christmas, so we are deciding, shall we say, and so are the BBC. We're having chats, so we'll see.

"One hundred is a lovely round number though, isn't it? I can absolutely confirm I won’t be doing 200!"

Read more:

As for what we can expect for Mack's Lee, his wife Lucy (Bretton), their three children and their neighbours (Hugh Dennis and Abigail Cruttenden) should the series return, we'll have to wait and see.

The Surrey gang certainly got up to all sort of shenanigans in season 13, including a health scare and a suspected affair, so we can expect more suburban mayhem this Christmas at the very least.

Not Going Out returns to BBC One and BBC iPlayer at 9pm this Friday 23rd June. Check out more of our Comedy coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what's on tonight.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.