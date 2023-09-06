Lee Mack unsure of Not Going Out future: "We're having chats"
The actor opened up about whether Not Going Out season 14 is a go.
Celebrities attended the National Television Awards last night (Tuesday 5th Septembers), with the glitzy ceremony celebrating homegrown talent including the likes of Sarah Lancashire (Happy Valley) and Bobby Brazier (EastEnders).
Lee Mack's The 1% Club was also among this year's NTA winners, taking home the Quiz Game Show prize.
While chatting to RadioTimes.com following the win, the comedian opened up about what's in store next for Not Going Out, the sitcom he writes and stars in alongside Sally Breton (Beyond Paradise). And it sounds like the long-running series may not be continuing on for too much longer.
The comedy's 13th season aired over the summer, with Mack revealing this Christmas's episode will mark the sitcom's 100th.
Asked about a potential 14th run, he explained: "We're doing the 100th episode this Christmas, so we are deciding, shall we say, and so are the BBC. We're having chats, so we'll see.
"One hundred is a lovely round number though, isn't it? I can absolutely confirm I won’t be doing 200!"
As for what we can expect for Mack's Lee, his wife Lucy (Bretton), their three children and their neighbours (Hugh Dennis and Abigail Cruttenden) should the series return, we'll have to wait and see.
The Surrey gang certainly got up to all sort of shenanigans in season 13, including a health scare and a suspected affair, so we can expect more suburban mayhem this Christmas at the very least.
