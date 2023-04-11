Each episode begins with 100 contestants, each of whom are hoping to walk away with £100,000 – however as the questions become harder and harder each round, the number of contenders gradually dwindles over 10 rounds.

Lee Mack is back on our screens with a brand new season of The 1% Club – the gameshow that finds the smartest percentile in the country.

With the remaining quizzers answering a question that only one per cent of the country got right in the final round, this ITV quiz is returning with another set of questions that'll leave you scratching your head.

Here's everything you need to know about The 1% Club ahead of its return for season 2 on Saturday.

The 1% Club returns on Saturday 15th April at 9:25pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

The new season will run across eight episodes, with 100 contestants taking on the ITV quiz every Saturday.

The 1% Club season 2 host

Lee Mack Photo by Manchester City FC/Manchester City FC via Getty Images

Returning to host season 2 of The 1% Club is Lee Mack, a comedian and presenter who is best known for starring in the sitcom Not Going Out.

Mack has appeared on multiple panel shows, including Would I Lie To You, QI, 8 Out of 10 Cats and Never Mind the Buzzcocks, while he's previously presented Duck Quacks Don't Echo and Freeze the Fear with Wim Hof.

The 1% Club season 2 rules

The 1% Club sees 100 contestants take on a series of questions, with the last remaining contender winning up to £100,000 if they can answer a question that only one percent of the country gets right.

Every episode starts with the 100 contestants being given a question that 90 per cent of country answered correctly – those who get the question right move onto the next round, whereas for every contestant who answers incorrectly, £1000 is added to the prize pot.

More like this

Each round gets progressively harder, moving on from a 90 per cent question to an 80 per cent one, 50 per cent and eventually a one per cent question.

If just one contestant remains and they correctly answer the one percent question, they take home the £100,000 prize pot.

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

As for the questions, ITV teases that they're "all about logic and common sense" so "it doesn’t matter if you’re 15 or 50, this is the quiz that the whole family can play together".

An example of a one per cent question would be: "What is the first number that when spelled out has its letters in alphabetical order?" The answer being "40 – F-O-R-T-Y."

The 1% Club season 2 trailer

ITV released a short teaser for The 1% Club earlier this month on Twitter – you can check out the clip below:

The 1% Club returns on Saturday 15th April at 9:25pm on ITV1. Check out our TV Guide or visit our dedicated Entertainment hub for the latest news.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.