But when will the winners be announced at the ceremony? Read on for everything you need to know about the National Television Awards 2023.

Sarah Lancashire as Catherine Cawood in Happy Valley. Credit: BBC/Lookout Point/Matt Squire

The National Television Awards 2023 will be shown live on ITV1 on Tuesday 5th September 2023.

National Television Awards 2023 host

Joel Dommett will be back again to host the TV Awards show this autumn, live from the O2 Arena in London.

National Television Awards 2023 nominations: Who to vote for

BBC One drama Happy Valley and game show The Traitors have emerged as strong contenders to take home prizes at this year's National Television Awards 2023.

On the streaming front, Netflix shows such as Wednesday, Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story and Stranger Things all bagged nominations, alongside Apple TV+’s Ted Lasso.

Elsewhere, Sarah Lancashire and James Norton are up against each other in the drama performance category for their work in Happy Valley.

Brenda Blethyn in ITV's Vera. ITV

They’ll battle it out against Vera’s Brenda Blethyn, Call the Midwife’s Judy Parfitt and Queen Charlotte’s India Amarteifio.

Check out the full National Television 2023 Awards shortlist here.

The final round of voting is open now and the winners will be announced at the ceremony in September – you can find out how to vote for the NTAs 2023 here.

The National TV Awards will air on ITV1 on Tuesday 5th September. Find something to watch with our TV Guide or visit our Entertainment hub for all the latest news.

