National Television Awards 2023: Air date and host
The NTAs are fast approaching, but when is the ceremony set to air?
The National Television Awards 2023 are fast approaching – and now the full list of nominations have been confirmed, with the likes of ITV dating show Love Island, BBC's The Traitors and Netflix documentary Lewis Capaldi: How I’m Feeling Now among the nominees.
Meanwhile, This Morning has been nominated for best daytime show and will be up against The Chase, Loose Women and The Repair Shop.
But when will the winners be announced at the ceremony? Read on for everything you need to know about the National Television Awards 2023.
National Television Awards 2023 air date
The National Television Awards 2023 will be shown live on ITV1 on Tuesday 5th September 2023.
National Television Awards 2023 host
Joel Dommett will be back again to host the TV Awards show this autumn, live from the O2 Arena in London.
National Television Awards 2023 nominations: Who to vote for
BBC One drama Happy Valley and game show The Traitors have emerged as strong contenders to take home prizes at this year's National Television Awards 2023.
On the streaming front, Netflix shows such as Wednesday, Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story and Stranger Things all bagged nominations, alongside Apple TV+’s Ted Lasso.
Elsewhere, Sarah Lancashire and James Norton are up against each other in the drama performance category for their work in Happy Valley.
They’ll battle it out against Vera’s Brenda Blethyn, Call the Midwife’s Judy Parfitt and Queen Charlotte’s India Amarteifio.
Check out the full National Television 2023 Awards shortlist here.
The final round of voting is open now and the winners will be announced at the ceremony in September – you can find out how to vote for the NTAs 2023 here.
