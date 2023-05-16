As previously announced, David Leon is reprising the role of DS Joe Ashworth , a character who hasn't been seen since his departure at the end of season 4. The actor said that his character will be making up for lost time when he crosses paths with DCI Vera Stanhope (Blethyn) once more, although the synopsis warns that his exact motives are unclear.

The next season of Vera has officially started filming in north east England, with Brenda Blethyn reuniting with an old co-star for three brand new episodes.

Blethyn commented: "Stepping back into Vera's shoes for the 13th series feels like coming home again. The support from the locals in the north east is truly heart-warming and reuniting with the talented David Leon and the rest of our exceptional team is an absolute delight.

"Together, we embark on this new chapter with a terrific script crafted by the brilliant Paul Matthew Thompson."

The first of three self-contained episodes is titled Fast Love, seeing Vera called out to a quiet country lane where a young man has been killed in an apparent hit-and-run.

Her investigation reveals he was a market trader, known for his arrogant persona and for antagonising rivals, with this questionable behaviour perhaps costing him his life.

Leon said: "I’m thrilled to be returning to Vera. It's fantastic to be back in the north east and reunited with Brenda and the crew for the new series. I’m looking forward to exploring the relationship between Joe and Vera as they make up for lost time."

The returning cast also includes Jon Morrison as DC Kenny Lockhart, Riley Jones as DC Mark Edwards and Sarah Kameela Impey as Dr Paula Bennett, while Rhiannon Clements (Ridley) is a new recruit as the ambitious DC Steph Duncan.

Fast Love is directed by Claire Winyard (Call the Midwife) and has a guest cast that includes Nimmy March (Agatha Raisin), Amit Shah (Happy Valley), Stephen Lord (Coronation Street), Patrick McNamee (Our Girl), Andrew Dunn (The Syndicate), Bryan Dick (The Split), Samantha Seager ( This is Vanity) and Beruce Khan (War of the Worlds).

David Leon and Brenda Blethyn star in Vera season 13 ITV

Executive Producer Will Nicholson also commented: “Being from the north east, it is always a joy to film Vera here and we are very grateful for the warmth and support from the fans during production.

"Starting the new series is incredibly exciting and alongside the incomparable Brenda Blethyn and the rest of our talented cast, we are delighted to welcome David Leon back to the show."

Fans are still waiting for The Rising Tide – the fifth and final episode of Vera season 12, based on the 11th novel by Ann Cleeves – which will premiere on ITV1 later this year.

Vera season 13 is coming soon to ITV1. Stream seasons 1-12 on ITVX. Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

