The Syndicate season 5 release date: cast, characters, latest news

Kay Mellor’s BBC One drama The Syndicate is wrapping up its fourth season, and fans are already wondering whether a fifth could be on the cards.

Each new series (all of which focus on betting syndicates) features a new setting and a brand new cast, with the recent fourth season following a group of employees at a dogs kennels.

Series five is yet to be commissioned by the BBC, but we have our fingers crossed – and it seems the show’s creator does too.

Asked about possible future series, Mellor told the Daily Star newspaper: “It took six years for the current series to come to screen.

“But there’s something cooking. The ingredients are there, so it’s there. But it’s not cooked up yet.”

Read on for everything we know so far about The Syndicate season five.

When is The Syndicate season 5 release date?

The BBC has not yet confirmed that the series will return for a fifth season, but we’ll keep this page updated with any news.

Who will star in The Syndicate season 5 cast?

Each season of The Syndicate follows the story of five members of a betting syndicate who win the lottery, and each series is set in a different workplace – with a brand new cast.

Season five is yet to be commissioned, so there are no confirmed cast members yet.

Season four starred Neil Morrissey, in addition to other The Syndicate cast members including Liberty Hobbs, The Inbetweeners star Emily Head, Kieran Urquhart, Line of Duty’s Taj Atwal and Katherine Rose Morley (Last Tango in Halifax).

Kay Mellor described the fourth season as “a brand-new story about a syndicate of low paid kennel workers who think they’ve won the lottery but have been robbed of their ticket. The chase to confront the culprit takes us to the wealthy French Riviera, where the young syndicate find themselves well out of their depth”.

The Syndicate season 5 trailer

There’s no trailer for The Syndicate season five as it hasn’t yet been commissioned, but we’ll keep this page updated with any news of a potential renewal.

Looking for something to watch? Find out what’s on tonight with our TV Guide, or take a look at the rest of our Drama coverage.